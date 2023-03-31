What's new

F-14 Tomcat - The US Navy's Hunter and Movie Star

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,937
24
23,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The iconic swing-wing carrier fighter and movie star, the Grumman F-14 Tomcat, served illustrious careers in the US Navy and the Iranian Air Force, winning an excellent combat record in the Iran-Iraq war.

Bibliography
  • Grillcrist, P. 'Tomcat!: The Grumman F-14 Story,' (Pennsylvania, Schiffer Publishing, 1994).
  • Holmes, T. 'F-14 Tomcat Units of Operation Enduring Freedom,' (Oxford, Osprey, 2008).
  • Holmes, T. 'US Navy F-14 Tomcat Units of Operation Iraqi Freedom,' (Oxford, Osprey, 2005).
  • NAVAIR 00-110AF14-2 'Standard Aircraft Characteristics' (Congressional and Public Affairs Office - Naval Air Systems Command, 1992).
  • Hall, G. 'Grumman F-14 Tomcat - Bye Bye Baby!' (Minnesota, MBI Publishing, 2011).
  • Lert, F. 'F-14 Tomcat,' (Paris, Histoire et Collections, 2008).
  • US General Accounting Office, 'The F-14 Aircraft,' (Staff Study - Department of the Navy, 1972).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
IRIAF badass airaces
Replies
2
Views
1K
Darius77
D
K
Confessions Of A Navy F-14 Fleet Pilot Turned F-5 Aggressor
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
5K
nahtanbob
N
Windjammer
When F-14 Tomcats Landed in Pakistan !
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
sparten
S
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING: Navy’s MQ-25 Tanker Drone Refuels F-35C Stealth Fighter
Replies
0
Views
861
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
China’s rise and the war in Ukraine highlight the US’s military failings
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom