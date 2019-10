Since you guys are posting same video in multiple threads, I will repost my reply which debunked it:



He is clearly talking about Abhinandan's MiG-21 since his Mig crash site in AJK was just 4 km from our sher makadi tehsil in J&K



Distance between Sher Makadi & MiG-21 crash site (Latitude: 33° 13' 54.6" North

Longitude: 73° 57' 23.4" East) is about 5 km.

And as Sher Makadi is just 2 km from LoC any crash smoke/fire there would be visible to Pakistanis just like MiG-21 crash smoke was visible to Indians. Which means Pakistanis would have then posted pics of smoke or fire on Indian side of LoC.



Also since the MiG-21 crash site was so close to Sher Makadi he though it might have crashed there.



We know that Abhinandan MiG-21 came from the direction of Rajauri so his description matches exactly with Abhinandan MiG-21.

He says he saw a plane crashing near Sher Makadi which is just 5 km from actual crash site of Abhinandan so he might have though that Abhinandan's falling plane came down in sher makadi.



Also he clearly mentions he saw ONE pilot ejecting which matches with Abhinandan MiG 21 description as Sukhois have two pilots

