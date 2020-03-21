What's new

Eyesight requirements for Pakistan Air Force General Duty Pilot

Abdur_Ruffay

Mar 16, 2020
I would like to become a general duty pilot in the Pakistan Air Force, could some one tell me if 6/6 vision with glasses is accepted or not.
Also could some one explain the process to join the Air Force
 
Thunder Bolt

Thunder Bolt

Aug 1, 2015
Mirage Battle Commander said:
Hey Mind telling me the full eligibility criteria. The link for the website is not working properly.
376364_1.gif


Go through this advertisement for full insight.
 
Nomad40

Nomad40

Jan 3, 2020
Thunder Bolt said:
376364_1.gif


Go through this advertisement for full insight.
22 in oct but Full time uni student in Canada, any chances i can apply from here.

If not I might come to pakistan next year 2021 (than I will be 23 in oct)------when do applications open?

I dont have Pak education but Canadian transcripts grade 12 (Calculus, English, Physics, Law, Earth and space, Business, advanced functions) ORGANIC CHEM WAS HARD BARELY PASSED.

Uni Gpa is 3.0 ish for now.

Now what do I do Please help a brother out. Any way or any thing I can do from Canada to get in.

I can take care of the testing and stuff that is not an issue at all (I did those for RCAF but got out) and also have my Cat 3 medical.

The only thing I need help is with getting my application in. (Life long dream)
 
loanranger

loanranger

Mar 26, 2019
Mirage Battle Commander said:
22 in oct but Full time uni student in Canada, any chances i can apply from here.

If not I might come to pakistan next year 2021 (than I will be 23 in oct)------when do applications open?

I dont have Pak education but Canadian transcripts grade 12 (Calculus, English, Physics, Law, Earth and space, Business, advanced functions) ORGANIC CHEM WAS HARD BARELY PASSED.

Uni Gpa is 3.0 ish for now.

Now what do I do Please help a brother out. Any way or any thing I can do from Canada to get in.

I can take care of the testing and stuff that is not an issue at all (I did those for RCAF but got out) and also have my Cat 3 medical.

The only thing I need help is with getting my application in. (Life long dream)
Think about this first before all:
Buddy are you willing to say bye bye to your canadian nationality?
If Yes then Ill guide you further.
 
loanranger

loanranger

Mar 26, 2019
Mirage Battle Commander said:
actually looking forward for your reply.

Cheers.
16 to 22 years is the age limit. So keep in mind the upper limit that you are atleast 5 six months below it.
There are two application sessions. One in march and one in July/August. Make sure to keep an eye on the advertisements like the one above.
The application for GDP is quite simple and does not require much help.
There is a column for cGPA which is the one I guess you'll have to fill.
20200409_153635.jpg

In the qualification coloumn I don't remember if there was an others option but A levels and FSC was there for sure.
In the Majors section select whatever combo fits the best. No need to worry if you haven't done something yet the options are rigid. Also there are helplines and testing centres which you can call to get information. Make sure you talk to them when the advert for next year comes around.
On test day youll have to take your original transcripts with you. They may stamp them so keep that in mind.
If you pass the test you'll have a initial medical. If you pass that then you will have a call for ISSB a few months later. So keep in mind it may be difficult doing this if you plan to make a slot and come. It would be easy if you were here at all times. Plan your ittenary before time.If you clear ISSB you get a call letter. Then you're IN ! After training you are commisioned as GDP !
I myself applied this year but corona has delayed the process. Pray for me .
 
Nomad40

Nomad40

Jan 3, 2020
loanranger said:
16 to 22 years is the age limit. So keep in mind the upper limit that you are atleast 5 six months below it.
There are two application sessions. One in march and one in July/August. Make sure to keep an eye on the advertisements like the one above.
The application for GDP is quite simple and does not require much help.
There is a column for cGPA which is the one I guess you'll have to fill.
View attachment 622043
In the qualification coloumn I don't remember if there was an others option but A levels and FSC was there for sure.
In the Majors section select whatever combo fits the best. No need to worry if you haven't done something yet the options are rigid. Also there are helplines and testing centres which you can call to get information. Make sure you talk to them when the advert for next year comes around.
On test day youll have to take your original transcripts with you. They may stamp them so keep that in mind.
If you pass the test you'll have a initial medical. If you pass that then you will have a call for ISSB a few months later. So keep in mind it may be difficult doing this if you plan to make a slot and come. It would be easy if you were here at all times. Plan your ittenary before time.If you clear ISSB you get a call letter. Then you're IN ! After training you are commisioned as GDP !
I myself applied this year but corona has delayed the process. Pray for me .
Thanks bunch bud you will always be in my prayers I hope for your success.

I can plan to come Pakistan but here is the thing- I have Canadian transcripts Grade 12 and University.

Would those transcripts work---Or do I need to do something else. It seems like the only way to apply is to come to Pakistan and do it.


Those testing centers---- Can I call any one and if so you are suggesting to do when I plan to apply?
 
loanranger

loanranger

Mar 26, 2019
Mirage Battle Commander said:
Those testing centers---- Can I call any one and if so you are suggesting to do when I plan to apply?
Call ahead of time and yes anyone of them. Try all of them if you must.
Mirage Battle Commander said:
Would those transcripts work---Or do I need to do something else. It seems like the only way to apply is to come to Pakistan and do it.
No application is online. You only need to come to Pakistan for the test and afterwards procedures. Bring all transcripts and educational documents with you from canada just in case. Plus call and email them to clarify what documents they may require. Remember all original documents.
 
Nomad40

Nomad40

Jan 3, 2020
loanranger said:
Call ahead of time and yes anyone of them. Try all of them if you must.

No application is online. You only need to come to Pakistan for the test and afterwards procedures. Bring all transcripts and educational documents with you from canada just in case. Plus call and email them to clarify what documents they may require. Remember all original documents.
How are you Preparing? any books you can Recommend.

I am studying commerce/Computers mix, but I have Studied Physics, calculus, advanced function and English-----Did bad on Organic Chem. I switched from Bachelors of Science in Aviation Tech----same as gd(P)

I am going to convert my transcripts from inter-board and with the expected grade and 15 % deduction I might get around a 60% in Pakistan grade standard-----What does that 60% mean in Pakistan Air force does it matter.


As I said I-am 21 now but I will be 22 in OCT-----If Allah wishes than I will apply for March 2021 which gives me 7 months to 23-----Is that Okay?.


Cheers bud
 
loanranger

loanranger

Mar 26, 2019
Mirage Battle Commander said:
How are you Preparing? any books you can Recommend.
There are some local Pakistani books like dogars. Inteligence section is IQ based. Just do lots of IQ test. Number sequences etc. Physics section is heavily fsc based. If you can please get hold of physics fsc part1 and 2. English is the easiest. Synonymous antonyms gramar etc.
Time management is key.Do some online unoficial PAF tests too. Btw the test is computerised.
Mirage Battle Commander said:
I am going to convert my transcripts from inter-board and with the expected grade and 15 % deduction I might get around a 60% in Pakistan grade standard-----What does that 60% mean in Pakistan Air force does it matter.
Yes get your equivalence made from IBCC.
I did too because I did A levels. It will be one of the documents they need on test day. It says minimum of 60% equivalence. So if you dont get above 60 it may be a problem. Just get above 60. I dont think they will care too much. ISSB is way more important.
Mirage Battle Commander said:
As I said I-am 21 now but I will be 22 in OCT-----If Allah wishes than I will apply for March 2021 which gives me 7 months to 23-----Is that Okay?.
16 to 22 is the age limit. Work it out. Cutting it close. Do ask at their office about this. Not sure. Won't give you a wrong answer.
 
Nomad40

Nomad40

Jan 3, 2020
loanranger said:
There are some local Pakistani books like dogars. Inteligence section is IQ based. Just do lots of IQ test. Number sequences etc. Physics section is heavily fsc based. If you can please get hold of physics fsc part1 and 2. English is the easiest. Synonymous antonyms gramar etc.
Time management is key.Do some online unoficial PAF tests too. Btw the test is computerised.

Yes get your equivalence made from IBCC.
I did too because I did A levels. It will be one of the documents they need on test day. It says minimum of 60% equivalence. So if you dont get above 60 it may be a problem. Just get above 60. I dont think they will care too much. ISSB is way more important.

16 to 22 is the age limit. Work it out. Cutting it close. Do ask at their office about this. Not sure. Won't give you a wrong answer.
The website will not work, I have tried 3 different devices.

Since it is a pandemic lock down, should I contact the circled Below.

Do I have to register now or when applications Open.


Cheers bud-----I hope we are over with this lock down ASAP but this is golden time go through all your materials again and again.
Screenshot (63)_LI.jpg
 

