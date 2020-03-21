Eyesight requirements for Pakistan Air Force General Duty Pilot

16 to 22 years is the age limit. So keep in mind the upper limit that you are atleast 5 six months below it.There are two application sessions. One in march and one in July/August. Make sure to keep an eye on the advertisements like the one above.The application for GDP is quite simple and does not require much help.There is a column for cGPA which is the one I guess you'll have to fill.In the qualification coloumn I don't remember if there was an others option but A levels and FSC was there for sure.In the Majors section select whatever combo fits the best. No need to worry if you haven't done something yet the options are rigid. Also there are helplines and testing centres which you can call to get information. Make sure you talk to them when the advert for next year comes around.On test day youll have to take your original transcripts with you. They may stamp them so keep that in mind.If you pass the test you'll have a initial medical. If you pass that then you will have a call for ISSB a few months later. So keep in mind it may be difficult doing this if you plan to make a slot and come. It would be easy if you were here at all times. Plan your ittenary before time.If you clear ISSB you get a call letter. Then you're IN ! After training you are commisioned as GDP !I myself applied this year but corona has delayed the process. Pray for me .