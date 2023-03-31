Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi

Ex-KMC director health falls prey to ‘target killing’ in Karachi​

'One bullet mark on car'​

Ex-KMC director health falls prey to ‘target killing’ in Karachi KARACHI: In a shocking incident, unidentified gunmen shot dead eye specialist and former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation senior director of health Dr Birbal Genani in the port city on Thursday.Dr...

ڈاکٹر بیربل گنانی: ’بینائی بانٹنے والے فرشتے‘ کا قتل ڈاکٹر بیربل گینانی اایک فرشتہ صفت انسان تھے، وہ جب تک سپنسر آئی ہسپتال کے میڈیکل سپرنٹنڈنٹ رہے خدمت خلق میں مشغول رہے۔

Apparently, there was only one bullet mark on the vehicle, says SSP City Arif AzizIn a shocking incident, unidentified gunmen shot dead eye specialist and former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health Dr Birbal Genani in the port city on Thursday.Dr Genani, according to police, along with his assistant lady doctor was heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal from Ramswamy when unidentified armed men targeted their car near Garden interchange on the Lyari Expressway.The ex-KMC director of health died on the spot while his assistant sustained bullet injuries.After being informed, the police and the rescue officials swang into action and rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital.In a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident, which surfaced on the internet, Dr Genani’s car could be seen moving uncontrollably and smashing into a wall.Talking to journalists, SSP City Arif Aziz termed Dr Genani’s murder as a “target killing”, adding that the exact reason behind the murder is not known yet.The lady doctor — who works with him — was aboard the vehicle when the unidentified assailants attacked the vehicle.“Firing started suddenly and I could not understand anything,” the police officer said, citing the injured woman.Apparently, there was only one bullet mark on the vehicle, he added. The police officer further said that they are recording the statement of the lady doctor.The police have already launched an investigation into the murder, the police personnel added.Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori took notice of the incident and sought a report from the additional inspector general of Karachi police. He also expressed deep sorrow over the murder of the eye specialist.Every month on Sunday, he would take hundreds of spectacles, eye medicines and other necessary equipment in his car to set up medical camps in Sanghar and its surroundings. He would give available free samples and market-bought medicines, and would guide those who needed operations to the Lyari-based Spencer Eye Hospital, where he continued to perform free eye operations during and after his service. That one day the blind with eyes will make his own eyes lightless.