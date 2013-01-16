eye sight problem????

Mustafa55 said: i have read many threads,but i am not pretty much sure about it,if LASIK surgery gives u 6/6 eyesight then its really good,but it may have side effects which can lead it to more severe problem.It's upto you to risk it.

You should eat vegetables and fruits,also you should contact a doctor about,he can provide you more accurate guidance.

Lasik does not mean you get perfect eyesight. Less than 1% of the procedures have a complication. Which include dry eyes and problems driving during night. Getting the wrong medicine and losing your life is also a side effect that could happen. I will still go to a doctor I trust rather than not go to the doctor at all. Please stop spreading hearsay unsubstantiated misinformation. Do the research before spreading medical information. Its important because a lot of idiots will spread what they just read and say "Internet pay likha hai".