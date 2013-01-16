eye sight problem????

Assmaulikum!
(my 1st post)
My eyesight is weak.It -1.25 and -2.25.Am i eligible to apply in SPSCC(electronics)???
Eyesight is only an issue if you are a pilot. Yes you can apply
if we undergo LAsek treatment will we be fit for pilot?
Another question.. Can a person becomes a soldier by PMA Long Curse if that persons eyesights are weak..?
i have read many threads,but i am not pretty much sure about it,if LASIK surgery gives u 6/6 eyesight then its really good,but it may have side effects which can lead it to more severe problem.It's upto you to risk it.
You should eat vegetables and fruits,also you should contact a doctor about,he can provide you more accurate guidance.
If you have much time read other threads regarding to join PAF.It may clarify your questions.
I suppose it is a requirement of 6/6 at the time of joining.My eyesight is weak.It -0.25 for Right Eye
can i join Pakistan Air Force For (G.D pilot)