What's new

eye sight problem????

S

sabeng

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 17, 2013
10
0
Assmaulikum!

(my 1st post)

My eyesight is weak.It -1.25 and -2.25.Am i eligible to apply in SPSCC(electronics)???
 
S

sabeng

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 17, 2013
10
0
JazakALLAH for reply
wakapdf said:
Eyesight is only an issue if you are a pilot. Yes you can apply
Click to expand...

one more question ???
On Provisional Registration slip thwy wrote there will be 2 type of tests
1.Intelligence
2.Engg-Analytical?????

Engg-Analytical????what does it mean???
does it mean Engineerng Analytical or Engineering+Analytical????

plz tell me what sort of test it would be specially 2nd(Engg-Analytical)
wakapdf said:
Eyesight is only an issue if you are a pilot. Yes you can apply
Click to expand...
 
Mustafa55

Mustafa55

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 15, 2012
38
0
6
i have read many threads,but i am not pretty much sure about it,if LASIK surgery gives u 6/6 eyesight then its really good,but it may have side effects which can lead it to more severe problem.It's upto you to risk it.
You should eat vegetables and fruits,also you should contact a doctor about,he can provide you more accurate guidance.
If you have much time read other threads regarding to join PAF.It may clarify your questions.
 
M

Mrhaz

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 26, 2013
1
0
Another question.. Can a person becomes a soldier by PMA Long Curse if that persons eyesights are weak..?
 
Ark-Angel

Ark-Angel

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2011
428
0
165
Mustafa55 said:
i have read many threads,but i am not pretty much sure about it,if LASIK surgery gives u 6/6 eyesight then its really good,but it may have side effects which can lead it to more severe problem.It's upto you to risk it.
You should eat vegetables and fruits,also you should contact a doctor about,he can provide you more accurate guidance.
If you have much time read other threads regarding to join PAF.It may clarify your questions.
Click to expand...

I checked with CMH today. LASIK will render you unfit for forces.
 
forcetrip

forcetrip

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2009
4,298
11
3,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mustafa55 said:
i have read many threads,but i am not pretty much sure about it,if LASIK surgery gives u 6/6 eyesight then its really good,but it may have side effects which can lead it to more severe problem.It's upto you to risk it.
You should eat vegetables and fruits,also you should contact a doctor about,he can provide you more accurate guidance.
If you have much time read other threads regarding to join PAF.It may clarify your questions.
Click to expand...

Lasik does not mean you get perfect eyesight. Less than 1% of the procedures have a complication. Which include dry eyes and problems driving during night. Getting the wrong medicine and losing your life is also a side effect that could happen. I will still go to a doctor I trust rather than not go to the doctor at all. Please stop spreading hearsay unsubstantiated misinformation. Do the research before spreading medical information. Its important because a lot of idiots will spread what they just read and say "Internet pay likha hai".
 
IamBengali

IamBengali

BANNED
May 9, 2013
1,573
-10
2,893
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Mustafa55 said:
i have read many threads,but i am not pretty much sure about it,if LASIK surgery gives u 6/6 eyesight then its really good,but it may have side effects which can lead it to more severe problem.It's upto you to risk it.
You should eat vegetables and fruits,also you should contact a doctor about,he can provide you more accurate guidance.
If you have much time read other threads regarding to join PAF.It may clarify your questions.
Click to expand...


I did Lasik and its amazing. Not a single complication. I have 20/15 (better than 20/20) vision with zero side effect. You can do if you are eligible. No more glasses, no more contacts. *Heaven.*

Consult with a doctor who is very experienced in this field. My doctor was superb. I don't know about PK doctors in this field. I did lasik with a blade ! (Traditional Lasik). Scary surgery but no pain.

Vegetables will not improve myopia. Lasik will cure it.
 
R

RedSoul

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 31, 2014
2
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have applied for Air Defence course. But have one confusion in mind. My eye sight is weak and I wear glasses of 1.50 number. Please tell me what is the eye vision requirements for Air Defence course at extreme level. Am I gonna clear my medical test or not?

I have applied for Air Defence course. But have one confusion in mind. My eye sight is weak and I wear glasses of 1.50 number. Please tell me what is the eye vision requirements for Air Defence course at extreme level. Am I gonna clear my medical test or not?
 
Saeed1122

Saeed1122

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 23, 2016
2
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
My eyesight is weak.It -0.25 for Right Eye
i eligible to apply Pakistan Air Force For (G.D pilot)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
PMA 150' Eyesight Inquiry
Replies
7
Views
537
mwaraitch
mwaraitch
A
PMA 150 LONG COURSE
Replies
5
Views
231
Arslan999
A
N.Siddiqui
After Covid-19, 'black fungus' robs many in India of their eyesight
Replies
5
Views
467
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
mwaraitch
From where to get information about Joining / getting Commission in Army
Replies
0
Views
154
mwaraitch
mwaraitch
S
'Moment of great pride': Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid
Replies
7
Views
381
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom