What's new

Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,335
20
13,071
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The education ministry, after consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, is considering making it mandatory for Indian universities to obtain prior permission from the government before signing any memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with educational institutions of countries that share land borders with India.


The proposal was mooted by the education ministry after an August 9 review of China-funded Confucius Centres attached to universities here and also MoUs signed between Indian and Chinese universities. The Confucius program is financed by the Office of Chinese Language Council International which has been linked to China’s United Front Work Department (UFWD) now headed by President Xi Jinping. Ostensibly meant to teach Chinese language and culture, the Confucius program has been accused of promoting China’s viewpoint and act as a vehicle for propaganda. Several countries including Australia and the US have previously had issues with the institutes.

The Confucius Institute had tied up with seven universities in India: Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has an MoU; and the centres attached to the University of Mumbai and the School of Chinese Language, Ballygunge, Kolkatta are already active. As of April 1, 54 MoUs have been signed between Indian and Chinese educational institutions including for the exchange of students and faculty.


While the ministry of external affairs was initially hesitant in mandating approvals for such partnerships with institutions from friendly countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal that share land borders with India, HT learns that South Block now has no objections to the education ministry’s plan. “ We have discussed the matter with the education ministry. They will now have to implement this through an order,” said a senior South Block official who asked not to be named.

This is a change from the past where universities signed MoUs with institutions in foreign countries without informing either the education or foreign ministries . The education ministry has also asked both the Mumbai University and Kolkata School of Chinese Languages to submit documentation pertaining to their partnership and details of their exchange activities with Confucius Headquarters in China for review.

JNU has signed 12 MoUs with Chinese universities but there has been no activity on eight of the agreements. IIT Kharagpur has signed four MoUs, IIT Bombay has two, IIT Madras has four, IIT Delhi has four, IIT Guwahati has five, IIT Gandhinagar has one, IIT Roorkee has two and IIT Bhubaneswar has three MoUs.

www.hindustantimes.com

Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours

While the ministry of external affairs was initially hesitant in mandating approvals for such partnerships with institutions from friendly countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal that share land borders with India, HT learns that South Block now has no objections to the education ministry’s...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
G

Gadkari

BANNED
Apr 22, 2017
3,300
-59
1,939
Country
India
Location
India
It would be used to create chinese moles and informers in India.

Its foolish to allow Confucius Centres access to Indian universities.

Have we learn't nothing from giving Russians access to the JNU in the past ? We are still suffering the after effects.
 
G

Gadkari

BANNED
Apr 22, 2017
3,300
-59
1,939
Country
India
Location
India
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Vapnope
Indian non-Intervention a myth or reality?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
T-Rex
T-Rex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top