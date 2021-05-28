Ey India, I think You're Finished

China is after the final stroke to take back the lands she presumes to being taken away from her while she was weak. It's no border skirmishes, it's getting back South Tibet, Ladakh, Sikim etc. All means her Helal to these ends

to these ends China is now testing the "cognitive" response from India. According to Jinnah, India never learns anything new, or unlearns what she has already learnt

Situational awareness is expanded to have a reinforced and simultaneous two-front conditions. Many more "tricks" are kept hidden within the sleeves

China is after the capabilities in all domains - military, political, sociological, diplomatic, economic, financial, cyber, public health, natural resources etc. - in a non-contact synergic fashion. India is after buying the expensive platforms from the third parties

Etc....

A damn good presentation on the India's dead vulnerabilities vis-à-vis China from Praveen Sahney. Another masterpiece.Major points:*My note: one push from COVID, Black Fungus etc., and the top Parsi/Marwari/Jain etc. tycoons, who own 90% of India's wealth, have moved out of India