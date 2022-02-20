What's new

Extremists target mosque in Greece, hang anti-Islam banners

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
2,079
-2
2,422
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
179345.jpg


Agroup of Greek extremists targeted a mosque in Dimetoka (Didymoteicho), a town near the Turkish-Greek border, in an Islamophobic attack, media reports said Tuesday.

The extremists on Monday hung anti-Islam banners across the Çelebi Sultan Mehmet Mosque. "The Islamization of Meriç (Evros) must be stopped immediately" read the banners.
The Turkish minority in Greece strongly condemned a provocative Islamophobic poster on Tuesday that was placed near a mosque in northern Greece.

The Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (DEB) – a party popular among Greece's Turkish minority – condemned the attack.

"They (the attackers) are trying to shape our minority according to their own perspectives by ignoring the religion of the Western Thrace Muslim Turkish minority, whose race is unjustly denied in our country," said DEB in a written statement and added that the incident was regrettable.

The statement said that it is imperative that Turks of Western Thrace, who live in peace in the region without discriminating against people, language, religion or race, are treated as they deserve and should be taken as an example, and added, "We strongly condemn (the attack) and such fascist thoughts, and also wish them to end as soon as possible."

A leading minority figure in Didymoteicho, Suleyman Macir, told the minority Birlik newspaper that Muslims and Christians co-existed in the region for a long time and Islamophobic attacks have no place in the region.

"We, as the minority, have some problems. Yet, never before did such an insulting attack on our religion occur," he said, stressing that the community expects respect for their beliefs as they show respect for the beliefs of others.

Greece's Western Thrace region, which includes Evros, is home to about 150,000 Muslim Turks.

The country's unwelcoming stance toward its Muslim population is not a new phenomenon. For instance, up until recently, Athens was known as the only European capital without a mosque, even though there are an estimated 300,000 Muslims in the greater Athens area. Back in November 2020, for the first time since the 19th century, Athens witnessed the inauguration of an official mosque, as years of efforts by the Muslim community finally paid off.

Turkey has long decried Greek violations of the rights of its Muslim and Turkish minority, from closing down mosques and historic mosques crumbling away, denying to recognize Muslims' election of their own muftis. These actions violate the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne as well as the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) verdicts, making Greece a state that flouts the law, Turkish officials say.

Similarly, the election of muftis, or Islamic clerics, by Muslims in Greece has become yet another point of contention that caused trouble for the Muslims in the country. Even though it is regulated by the 1913 Treaty of Athens – a Greek-Ottoman Empire pact that Athens implemented in 1920 – that gives the community the right to elect their own muftis, however, in 1991, in violation of international law, Greece annulled the treaty and unlawfully started to appoint the muftis itself.

The muftis appointed by the Greek state have since usurped local Muslims' right of jurisdiction on family and inheritance matters. As a result, the majority of Muslim Turks in Western Thrace do not recognize the Greek appointed muftis and instead elect their own.


www.dailysabah.com

Extremists target mosque in Greece, hang anti-Islam banners

A group of Greek extremists targeted a mosque in Dimetoka (Didymoteicho), a town near the Turkish-Greek border, in an Islamophobic attack, media reports...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com
 
Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
2,079
-2
2,422
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Apollon said:
Well Christians are attacked and killed in turkey. While we have at least one or two mosque in Greece, no churches in Turkey can be build new. Even repairs on old ones are not allowed.
Click to expand...

Taşhoron Church and Cultural Center Opened in Malatya

Taşhoran Kilisesi ve Kültür Merkezi Açıldı - Malatya Haber

malatyahaber.com malatyahaber.com


I'm leaving this forum with other Turkish members if this racist scum can keep spreading lies and racist comments. Even his racist remarks were not punished.

@WebMaster @The Eagle @Foxtrot Alpha @waz
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,368
-2
5,253
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
1,523
0
546
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
Dai Toruko said:
Taşhoron Church and Cultural Center Opened in Malatya

Taşhoran Kilisesi ve Kültür Merkezi Açıldı - Malatya Haber

malatyahaber.com malatyahaber.com


I'm leaving this forum with other Turkish members if this racist scum can keep spreading lies and racist comments. Even his racist remarks were not punished.

@WebMaster @The Eagle @Foxtrot Alpha @waz
Click to expand...

Stop attacking me personal please. Its childish and not very nice.

Turkey has very problematic treatment of christians


Christians face more and more persecution in Turkey

www.newsweek.com

Turkey's Christians face increasingly dangerous persecution | Opinion

Violations of religious freedom against Turkey's Christians are increasingly rampant.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
_Nabil_

_Nabil_

FULL MEMBER
Aug 22, 2021
114
0
143
Country
Tunisia
Location
Tunisia
Apollon said:
Its called border protection. Nobody wants those here. They are not Europeans, are not christians and not our duty. They also would add zero value tomour country or Europe in general.

They are pushed back and thats a good thing.
Click to expand...

Dai Toruko said:
Taşhoron Church and Cultural Center Opened in Malatya

Taşhoran Kilisesi ve Kültür Merkezi Açıldı - Malatya Haber

malatyahaber.com malatyahaber.com


I'm leaving this forum with other Turkish members if this racist scum can keep spreading lies and racist comments. Even his racist remarks were not punished.

@WebMaster @The Eagle @Foxtrot Alpha @waz
Click to expand...
Racist, 💯% confirmed
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,750
14
12,497
Country
Pakistan
Location
El Salvador
Dai Toruko said:
Taşhoron Church and Cultural Center Opened in Malatya

Taşhoran Kilisesi ve Kültür Merkezi Açıldı - Malatya Haber

malatyahaber.com malatyahaber.com


I'm leaving this forum with other Turkish members if this racist scum can keep spreading lies and racist comments. Even his racist remarks were not punished.

@WebMaster @The Eagle @Foxtrot Alpha @waz
Click to expand...
If you will leave then this guy will have a free hand due to forum policies. Better stay here and keep confronting.
Live the Turkish life.
 
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
1,523
0
546
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
_Nabil_ said:
Racist, 💯% confirmed
Click to expand...

How am i racist? Since when is religion race? You think im against syrian christians ect?

I have nothing against muslims. I travel Egypt and have zero problem with any religion. What i dont want is that you expect us to care for muslims while rich muslim countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia do nothing.

Its easy, first those muslim countries must help their brothers. Its their family after all. We can help by flying those migrants to Dubai or Saudi Arabia. Im sure we can agree on that.

There is nothing racist about that
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
1,051
-1
2,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Few years ago a large group of youths surrounded our mosque in Manchester, shouting abiuse and throwing objects. It was asr time, and we were inside doing jamaat.
Minutes later They were seen running away crying, and limping. The end.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Greece woos investments on Chinese foreign minister’s visit
Replies
1
Views
281
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
dBSPL
Greece fumes over new Spain-Turkey armament deal
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
MMM-E
MMM-E
dBSPL
Forbes: Greece Will Need To Upgrade Its Navy To Keep Up With Turkey’s
Replies
9
Views
424
Foinikas
F
dBSPL
Greece in 2050
Replies
14
Views
532
Foinikas
F
Dai Toruko
Albania, Greece taking issue of maritime jurisdiction zones to The Hague
Replies
1
Views
14
Apollon
Apollon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom