Extremists target mosque in Greece, hang anti-Islam banners

How am i racist? Since when is religion race? You think im against syrian christians ect?I have nothing against muslims. I travel Egypt and have zero problem with any religion. What i dont want is that you expect us to care for muslims while rich muslim countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia do nothing.Its easy, first those muslim countries must help their brothers. Its their family after all. We can help by flying those migrants to Dubai or Saudi Arabia. Im sure we can agree on that.There is nothing racist about that