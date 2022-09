LMAO, before I'm digi-beheaded.......................................................I been to Ahemedabad Garba paties with Muslim friends, proper khandaani ones but... not these scooterchaap low level jazbaatis who just out trying to score women just because "ek kaafir waali pakdni hai"it's like inferiority complex ridden ghetto niggas always looking to score... Indian waalay bhi kartai hai, hindus/x-tians, all of them.. looking to mack on and get lucky with RUssian/Ukie and "white" women in general.. they're all quite pathetic. We deal with them quite sternly over at my place...Organic hai to sahi hai, these effin' low - iq sadakchaaps with various dubious intentions.. nobody should tolerate that nonsense.