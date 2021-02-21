What's new

‘Extremely Sadistic’: Guards Gang Rape Religious Minorities In China’s Concentration Camps, Former Detainees Allege

striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,115
-15
3,145
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
eb 19, 2021 DailyWire.com

Facebook

Twitter
Mail
BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2020 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Session II of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2020.
Xinhua/Wang Ye via Getty Images
Reports have recently surfaced of violent gang rape against religious minorities detained in Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang.
Qelbinur Sidik, who was forced to teach inside the camps, made the allegations in an interview published by CNN this week. CNN’s report relied solely on the accounts of alleged witnesses.
DailyWire











Sidik’s story begins by noting that a policewoman told her very early on that she had been assigned to investigate reports of rapes and torture taking place at the facility. Sidik said that the policewoman described to her how the male guards at the camp often bragged while drinking about how they “raped and tortured girls.”Sidik said that her first encounter with new detainees was approximately 100 men and women who were chained in shackles around their hands and feet. She said that even those that came in physically and mentally strong eventually were broken by the brutal system that the communist Chinese had installed in the camps, where an estimated nearly 2 million religious minorities are being detained. She said that she witnessed “horrific traged[ies]” while working at the camp where women were regularly “crying loudly.”Another witness, Tursunay Ziyawudun, told CNN that she committed no crime when she was sent to the camps. After a month in the camp, authorities released Ziyawudun, only to arrest her a short time later for a nine-month “nightmare.” Ziyawudun, who is now in the U.S., told CNN that large numbers women were often crammed into small spaces, allowed minimal time to basic facilities like toilets, and were brutally punished for small things like using the facilities for too long.


https://www.dailywire.com/news/7-democrats-who-could-be-impeached-by-their-own-standards

During an interrogation session, Ziyawudun said that she was beaten so intensely that she passed out. Another time, guards forced her on to a table where they “inserted a stun baton” inside her and “twisted and shocked” her until she “blacked out” from the pain. A couple of weeks later she was ganged raped by several men, an experience she said happened to her multiple times while in the camps.
“They were extremely sadistic, causing pain and damage to the body by beating and smacking my head on the wall,” Ziyawudun said, “It was their way of punishing us.”
Numerous other reports have surfaced making similar allegations about what is taking place in China’s concentration camps.

Xu Guixiang, a spokesperson for the Communist Party publicity department in Xinjiang, said earlier this month that religious minorities were not being rounded up in Xinjiang and claimed without evidence that China was only cracking down on “heinous and obstinate leaders and backbones of extremist groups.”
In a statement to CNN, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not address the allegations by the several women who spoke to CNN but suggested that their accounts were false.
WATCH:

www.dailywire.com

‘Extremely Sadistic’: Guards Gang Rape Religious Minorities In China's Concentration Camps, Former Detainees Allege

Reports have recently surfaced of violent gang rape against religious minorities detained in Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang.
www.dailywire.com www.dailywire.com


The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
944
-43
799
Country
India
Location
India
China is using rape as a weapon against muslim minority and keeping them in concentration camps. Ccp is modern day nazi party. Disgusting.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,448
6
15,722
Capt. Karnage said:
China is using rape as a weapon against muslim minority and keeping them in concentration camps. Ccp is modern day nazi party. Disgusting.
Click to expand...
It's all BS. Just as... Where are Iraq's Weapons of Mass Destruction??... It was all lies created be the west ....

Same here... Just like iraq all lies.

Not a single proof.
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
258
-3
510
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Fake stories.

Has the USA forgot about Abu graib? Kids raped by American soldiers to pressure parents to admit being part of the insurgency.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom