extremely malicious, fabricated & dangerous propaganda

U.S wants to get REVENGE from Pakistan due to its failure in long & protracted useless War in Afghanistan, and this is the reason behind all these anti-state groups & activities.

I Want to draw the attention of all PDF members towardsto create hatred against State Institutions on Twitter & various Social Media's, thus creating SYRIA LIKE situation. We need to counter this propaganda with full force, otherwise, it will serve the cause, for which it is designed.Look at this one. Looks like she is running a Campaign for recruitment to some Intelligence Agency.Traitors! All these F*cking Traitors.