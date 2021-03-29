Extreme poverty to fall to 3% by 2030: Foreign minister Momen

Extreme poverty to fall to 3% by 2030: Foreign minister

10:44 PM, March 29, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 10:46 PM, March 29, 2021Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. File photoForeign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. File photoUNB, DhakaForeign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said the extreme poverty rate will come down to 3 percent by 2030 and that the country will be free of poverty after 2041."Once, 80 percent people were poor in Bangladesh but now the poverty rate stands at 20 percent thanks to good initiatives. The Sheikh Hasina government laid emphasis on eliminating poverty from the country in 2009," he said at the launching ceremony of the book titled "Sheikh Hasina Sarker" at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.Momen said Bangladesh needs the incumbent government for further development."Once our annual average growth rate was 2.2 percent. Now it's 6.9 percent. It's an unbelievable development. Bangabandhu [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] brought freedom and his daughter fulfilled his dreams," he said.Momen said Bangladesh once faced serious food crisis. The government announced to resolve the problem providing subsidies in the agriculture sector. Now there is no food crisis."Earlier, power cuts were common, [but now] the government has increased power production to 24,000MW from 2009-2020," the minister added.The foreign minister said the government took lots of initiatives to make the population skilled to eliminate unemployment. Besides, the government took steps to tackle the impacts of climate change.He said that is why the prime minister won the "Champions of the Earth" award and earned the respect of the global audience.About Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka, Momen said they are honoured that he chose Bangladesh to be his first tour abroad since the coronavirus outbreak.He added that 65 countries sent messages to appreciate Bangladesh. They also appreciated Sheikh Hasina for the response to the Rohingya crisis.Momen highlighted Bangladesh's development and said the country currently has a forex reserve of $44 billion and is regarded as a leader in South Asia.