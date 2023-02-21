Extreme Pakistan Bashing

Whilst the question of whether the Army's hegemony is truly good for Pakistan is a valid question, it is of utmost importance to understand that the fabric of Pakistan has been ingrained within the military.



Regardless of whether this needs to be fixed or not, people should understand that the only thing holding Pakistan together with the establishment, is the army. They are the reason that the country has had the ability to stand against India for so long, and the destruction of the establishment/people relationship is one that external enemies can definitely benefit from, and it is a movement that the enemies of Pakistan will definitely support.



It is important to think of the consequences of these things