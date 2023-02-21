What's new

Extreme Pakistan Bashing

O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
2,756
2
3,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Lately, I’ve been seeing alot of threads derailed on the count of bashing Pakistan.

Comments like Pakistan balkanized, out of the map, should be nuked, is speaking the language of Pakistan’s enemies.

I have to say, sadly, in majority of the cases, pro PTI boys are the cause of this mayhem.

This trend needs to stop and mods please DYJ.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
2,756
2
3,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
I am pro PTI as well, and I believe the workers on the ground are doing a decent job in exposing internal enemies, but some members here throwing sh|t just because things are not going their way is not cool man.

Some of you guys really need to control yourself when posting.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,783
2
23,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The establishment excels at turning die hard supporters of Pakistan into its arch rivals and the irony is this aggrieved lot falls under the educated/literate category, the best of what Pakistan could produce. Anything short of clearing the mess by govt institutions only gonna aggravate the situation . These guys are not your regular bhatta mazdoor to be tamed using brute force.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
2,756
2
3,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Asimzranger said:
Yes blame it all on pti for progressive Pakistan.
Click to expand...
I am happy for what PTI stands for (with some disagreements). They are the best party to lead Pakistan.

Mentee said:
The establishment excels in turning die hard supporters of Pakistan into its arch rivals and the irony is this aggrieved lot falls under the educated/literate category, the best of what Pakistan could produce. Anything short of clearing the mess by govt institutions only gonna aggravate the situation . These guys are not your regular bhatta mazdoor to be tamed using brute force.
Click to expand...
You are right.

But one sign of PTI losing a battle, or the deep state scoring, and people here just go on a Pakistan should be wiped off the map rampage.

Ye sahi nahi hai bhai.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,001
1
137,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this should be told to GHQ not public sir . what GHQ /ISI did its reaction of it . ab to bajwa bhi man gya hai ke wo hum thy .. the crimes of GHQ/ISI in last 10 months are enough to make pulic hate everything


Acha-baat-nahi-hai-ye.png
 
Last edited:
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,266
0
1,766
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Whilst the question of whether the Army's hegemony is truly good for Pakistan is a valid question, it is of utmost importance to understand that the fabric of Pakistan has been ingrained within the military.

Regardless of whether this needs to be fixed or not, people should understand that the only thing holding Pakistan together with the establishment, is the army. They are the reason that the country has had the ability to stand against India for so long, and the destruction of the establishment/people relationship is one that external enemies can definitely benefit from, and it is a movement that the enemies of Pakistan will definitely support.

It is important to think of the consequences of these things
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,001
1
137,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AlKardai said:
Whilst the question of whether the Army's hegemony is truly good for Pakistan is a valid question, it is of utmost importance to understand that the fabric of Pakistan has been ingrained within the military.

Regardless of whether this needs to be fixed or not, people should understand that the only thing holding Pakistan together with the establishment, is the army. They are the reason that the country has had the ability to stand against India for so long, and the destruction of the establishment/people relationship is one that external enemies can definitely benefit from, and it is a movement that the enemies of Pakistan will definitely support.

It is important to think of the consequences of these things
Click to expand...
so our mission to live on this planet is stand to india ?
peole need education healthcare good gov food .. go to hell india and indian wars . a country did not make a country jsut to hate someone . estalishment should understand this hate can not be sale always . india se dara ker khud sara maal pi gaay .
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,266
0
1,766
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
so our mission to live on this planet is stand to india ?
peole need education healthcare good gov food .. go to hell india and indian wars . a country did not make a country jsut to hate someone . estalishment should understand this hate can not be sale always . india se dara ker khud sara maal pi gaay .
Click to expand...

Our mission is to remain as a state, first and foremost.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Why bash the elite? Pakistan doesn’t need an external enemy to collapse
Replies
2
Views
423
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Dalit
Climate change likely increased extreme monsoon rainfall, flooding highly vulnerable communities in Pakistan
Replies
9
Views
705
SoulSpokesman
S
S
Dictatorship can't make Pakistan secular: YLH
2
Replies
18
Views
507
blain2
B
R
Angelina Jolie Using Her Star Power to Help Pakistan Flood Victims
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
RiazHaq
R
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan Was Made In God’s Name, Only God Responsible For Its Progress: Ishaq Dar
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Big_bud
Big_bud

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom