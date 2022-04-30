Extreme heatwave in India and Pakistan causes power and water shortages | Global Warming | Fossil Fuels | Renewable energy

What's new

Extreme heatwave in India and Pakistan causes power and water shortages

Capture-800x528.png


Power stations face coal shortages while burning landfill chokes residents in New Delhi
Excavators working in a landfill on fire.

Fire broke out at the Bhalaswa landfill in New Delhi on 28 April. Photograph: Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images




Millions sweltered in a dangerous early summer heatwave across India and Pakistan that has led to power and water shortages as annual furnace-like temperatures hit South Asia.
In New Delhi, a burning rubbish dump choked residents for a third day on Thursday as temperatures crossed 45C (113F) in parts of the region. Forecasters warn it will get even hotter this weekend.

Heatwaves have killed more than 6,500 people in India since 2010, and scientists say climate change is making them harsher and more frequent across South Asia.
“This is the first time I’ve seen such horrible weather in April. Usually, we’re prepared for this in May and onwards,” said 30-year-old Delhi housewife Somya Mehra, as she and her family thirstily searched for cold drinks.

“Today we stepped out because of our anniversary but otherwise I’m not stepping out at all. I’ve stopped sending my kid out to play.”
The Indian states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh imposed power cuts on factories as consumption for air conditioning and fans rocketed.
Media reports said power stations were also facing shortages of coal, the main source of electricity in the nation of 1.4 billion people.
Many regions also reported falling water supplies that will only worsen until the annual monsoon rains in June and July.
Water shortages will hit farmers hardest, including those growing wheat as India aims to boost exports to help ease a global shortage due to the war in Ukraine.
Several parts of India should expect no relief in the coming days.
“Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the northern plains as well as the central parts of the country throughout this week” while “severe heatwave conditions” were forecast for west Rajasthan on 1-2 May, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday in a weather review.
https://www.theguardian.com/environ...imate-change-could-determine-all-of-our-fates
Temperatures are expected to be up to 8C higher than usual in parts of Pakistan, with the mercury peaking at 48C in parts of rural Sindh on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Meteorological Society warned.
Farmers have to use water sparingly in a country where agriculture is the mainstay of the economy and accounts for about 40% of the workforce.
“Public health and agriculture in the country will face serious threats due to the extreme temperature this year,” climate change minister Sherry Rehman said.

Last month was the hottest March on record since 1961, the Pakistani met office said.
Coming during the month of Ramadan, the heat makes fasting in both India and Pakistan even tougher for Muslims, who shun even water during daylight hours.

“Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, said on Wednesday, adding that India has seen “increasing incidents of fires in various places – in forests, important buildings and in hospitals – in the past few days”.
In New Delhi, a 60-metre-high (200ft) rubbish mountain has been ablaze since Tuesday, while firefighting teams battle it with lorry-loads of sand and mud.
The inferno, belching toxic black smoke that engulfed nearby districts, was the fourth such incident at a landfill site in the megacity of 20 million people in less than a month. Pradeep Khandelwal, the former head of Delhi’s waste management, said they were likely sparked by warmer temperatures speeding up the decomposition of organic waste.
“The dry and hot weather produces excess methane gas at the dumping sites that trigger such fires,” Khandelwal told AFP.
“Before human activities increased global temperatures, we would have seen the heat that hit India earlier this month around once in 50 years,” said Mariam Zachariah, from the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London.
“But now it is a much more common event – we can expect such high temperatures about once in every four years. And until net emissions are halted, it will continue to become even more common.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...and-pakistan-causes-power-and-water-shortages
 
Things are not that bad in urban areas though frequent power cuts are happening but did not come to know as it falls on power backup but things are bad in rural areas due to shortage coal. Don't understand why don't we go for solar energy at the larger scale or nuclear power and get rid of coal once and for all.
 
The record-breaking heatwave in India and Pakistan is gripping other parts of South and Central Asia as well.

Will the heatwave in India break in time for Eid?​

An unprecedented heatwave in South Asia this month has brought dangerously high temperatures to over a billion people this week. India and Pakistan have been hit the hardest. Temperatures topped 113 degrees F (45 degrees C), but the World Meteorological Organization said today (April 29, 2022) that temps in parts of India may ease by May 2, which corresponds to the date of Eid, a major Muslim holiday. Meanwhile, experts suggest that the heat in parts of Pakistan and northwestern India will likely continue through next week.

The heatwave began in late March for northern India and Pakistan and spread into the first weeks of April. Although heatwaves are not uncommon in this region during the pre-monsoon season from April to June, residents and meteorologists have noted that this heatwave was the earliest they could remember.

Some observers are suggesting this heatwave pattern might become one of the longest-lasting in recent decades. Some are calling this year the year without a spring.

The #heatwave in #India and #Pakistan is hitting many millions of people and the economy. Temps topped 45°C (113°F), will ease by 2 May#Heatwaves are one of the signs of #climatechange
Air temps at 1200 UTC from @CopernicusECMWF
WMO roundup at https://t.co/au1UovUieL pic.twitter.com/wGuZXIU2yS
— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) April 29, 2022
More heat for coming weeks​

The average temperature in India in March 2022 was about 92 degrees F (33 degrees C), the warmest March ever recorded since records began in 1902.

Forecast models vary for different parts of the Indian subcontinent. Some models indicate that parts of Pakistan and northwestern India could reach temperatures near 120 degrees F (50 degrees C) over the weekend and through next week. Major cities such as Delhi and Lahore are forecast to reach 113 degrees F (45 degrees C). These temperatures are 18 degrees F (10 degrees C) warmer than the normal high temperatures for April, and would approach the all-time record temperatures for the month. Temperatures in major metropolitan areas can be further exacerbated by the urban heat island effect, increasing local temperatures a few degrees higher than the surrounding countryside.

Due to these forecasts, officials issued heat wave warnings for 10 major cities in India. Last week, some regional educational systems shut down all schools for five days. Heat wave conditions should last at least eight more days before abating.

Dust-Thunderstorm/Rain Predicted during Eid Holidays
(Heat Wave Conditions likely to Subside during the Period)
westerly wave is likely to enter western part of the country from 01st May and likely to persist till 05th May (Thursday). #HeatWaves #ThunderStrom#DustStrom pic.twitter.com/Ql1XoBrGgl
— Pak Met Department ????? ??????? (@pmdgov) April 29, 2022
And there’s a rainfall deficit​

In addition to the heat, the region has also recorded a significant rainfall deficit in the pre-monsoon season since early March. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, many Indian regions are experiencing a 99% deficit in normal rainfall amounts.

There are growing concerns about the potential for regional food shortages if the lack of rainfall continues.

Unusually high temperatures also spread north and east through Asia. Temperatures reached over 95 degrees F (35 C) in both China and Taiwan. South Korea measured temperatures around 86 degrees F (30 C) earlier this month, coming close to nationwide records for the month of April.

Technically, the heat hasn’t been one continuous heatwave since the beginning of March. Still, this spring will likely be one of the warmest two-month periods on record for South Asia.

Heatwaves develop under high pressure systems that can form south of the jet stream. In Eastern Asia, a stubborn “ridge” in the jet stream has remained persistent since early March, allowing the high pressure system over the region to become unusually strong. This traps the atmosphere in a heat dome that can last for days or even weeks. Relief usually comes in the form of rainfall or a cold front.

Experts don’t expect the monsoon season to begin until June or July for much of the region. So it’s possible the heat in South Asia will continue into the summer months.

A heatwave is a silent killer​

Heatwaves are a “hidden” type of severe weather, according to the World Health Organization. They are often overlooked as a dangerous type of weather that can kill. Whether through strained power grids or reductions in water availability, heatwaves hey can quietly kill thousands of people living in vulnerable situations.

In 2015, a similar heatwave (hot enough to melt roads) killed over 500 people in New Delhi alone. The elderly or sick are the most likely to be impacted, but everyone outdoors or without air conditioning are at risk from extreme temperatures.

Bottom line: An unprecedented heatwave in India and Pakistan in April 2022 has brought dangerously high temperatures to over a billion people. Some experts predict May 2 – corresponding with the date of Eid – for when the heat will end.
Pakistan: Heatwave alert issued as temperatures top 48°C in April​

The extreme heat threatens crops and flooding from melting glaciers, Met Office warns
WPK pakistan-1651221289337


People cool off at a swimming pool during a hot summer day in Lahore on April 28, 2022.Image Credit: AFP
Islamabad: With temperatures in Pakistan soaring at 48°C in some parts of rural Sindh, Pakistan’s climate change ministry issued a heatwave alert in all provinces and advised people and authorities to take precautionary measures.
Pakistan Met Office said that most parts of Pakistan would experience “above normal” temperatures and remain in the grip of heatwave conditions during the current week till May 2.

The extreme heat has threatened crops, increased fire risks and flooding from melting glaciers, Pakistan Met Office said. Pakistanis are also experiencing long power outages in sweltering heat and during the month of Ramadan, making fasting even more challenging. “This is the first time we are seeing this scorching weather in April in Islamabad. Usually, we experience this weather in June,” said 32-year-old schoolteacher Saba Usman.
“The unannounced and long load-shedding hours in Ramadan have made things even worse,” she complained. Islamabad city recorded a maximum of 39C on April 28.
Temperatures are surging to dangerously high levels across the country. The city of Dadu in Sindh hit 48°C (118 degrees Fahrenheit) — reported to be the hottest in the region this year in April so far. Maximum temperatures on April 28 were recorded in these cities: Dadu (48°C), Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab) and Sibbi (Balochistan) 47°C, Mohenjo Daro 46°C, Multan, Sukkur and Sargodha 45°C. There’s no escape in sight from ruthless heat as the mercury is forecasted to hit 50°C in Jacobabad city of Sindh.

“A heatwave in the month of March and April is unprecedented and alarming,” said climate change minister Sherry Rehman. “South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan are faced with what has been a record-breaking heatwave” during Ramadan,” she said, adding that unusually hot weather and insufficient rainfall “is harmful to agriculture output and public health.” March 2022 was ranked the ninth driest month since 1961 as the national rainfall remained 62 per cent below normal, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Heatwave worries farmers​

Record-breaking temperatures and little rain so far this year left the farmers worried in the country known for its agrarian economy. Pakistani farmers face the dual threat of enduring severe hot conditions on the job and heatwaves affecting the quality of crops. “The early summer in the form of heatwave has negatively impacted the wheat crop, particularly in South Punjab, as it led to wheat crop ripening early” which affects the average yield, Pakpattan-based farmer Aamer Hayat Bhandara told Gulf News.

Aamer fears that the unusual change in climate may decline wheat production by six to nine per cent and can also impact livestock production.
Pakistan mainly produces wheat, rice, cotton, maize and sugarcane - which are affected by climate change. “This heatwave is not only impacting the wheat crop but it may lead to lower productivity in corn as well as upcoming rice crops. This will not just affect the lives of farmers but can lead to food insecurity and put the economy under stress” he cautioned. Adaptation to climate-smart strategies is essential for Pakistan to achieve food security while reducing the impacts of climate change, suggests Aamer, who is leading ‘Digital Dera’ - the first of its kind digital agriculture community network in Pakistan.

The human-caused global climate change is becoming more evident with frequent heatwaves, droughts, and changes in rainfall patterns. It is also impacting agriculture and affecting crop yields around the world. “Climate change may affect the production of maize and wheat as early as 2030,” according to the latest Nasa study.
 
Things are not that bad in urban areas though frequent power cuts are happening but did not come to know as it falls on power backup but things are bad in rural areas due to shortage coal. Don't understand why don't we go for solar energy at the larger scale or nuclear power and get rid of coal once and for all.
The solar tech just isn't there yet for us to abandon coal entirely. A lot of new developments, and many older societies have begun to incorporate solar panels for heating water etc apart from having good power backup, it does help with electricity bills to an extent but the biggest consumers of electricity are not people in the houses, it is these massive factories, plants, but then do pay more for the electricity too. Nuclear energy is definitely something which needs to be implemented on a bigger scale but then that brings with itself risks of a different nature.
 
India and Pakistan heatwaves likely to become more severe, say scientists​

Average maximum temperature for March across India was highest since records began 122 years ago
A farmer harvests wheat near Jammu, India, during a record-shattering heatwave that is stunting wheat production.

A farmer harvests wheat near Jammu, India, during a record-shattering heatwave that is stunting wheat production. Photograph: Channi Anand/AP

India and Pakistan have been experiencing extreme and dangerous heat over recent days. High temperatures are not uncommon at this time of year in India, with April and May typically being the hottest months before the monsoon season brings welcome rain and slightly cooler temperatures from June.
However, the high temperatures so far have been unusually widespread and follow a very warm March. The average maximum temperature for March across India was the highest since records began 122 years ago. Although one particular weather event cannot be directly attributed to climate change, climate scientists are clear that the severity and duration of heatwaves are expected to increase in the future.

On Wednesday, 45.6C was recorded at Rajgarh, India. On the same day, temperatures topped 47.5C in Nawabshah, Pakistan. On Thursday, the highest temperature in Pakistan was 47.5C at Dadu, with 45.8C recorded in the north-eastern Indian city of Medininagar. These extreme temperatures are close to record levels for April in India, with 48.3C the highest reliable April temperature ever recorded, back in 1958.
It is feared many people will succumb to the exceptional heat, with India’s poorest and eldest communities, who have limited access to air conditioning, expected to be worst affected. There are also concerns for the impact on local and global food supplies.
India is a big supplier of wheat globally and the largest wheat-producing states in northern and central parts of the country have been hit particularly hard, with crop harvests down on normal. Temperatures are forecast to remain above normal this weekend and next week, with temperatures in New Delhi remaining above 40C.
PESHAWAR/ AHMEDABAD:
Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years while in parts of neighbouring India schools were shut and streets deserted as an intense heave wave on Friday showed no signs of abating.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, urged the federal and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to manage the intense heat wave, which touched highs of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country.

"South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan are faced with what has been a record-breaking heatwave. It started in early April and continues to leave the people gasping in whatever shade they find," Rehman said in a statement.

Temperatures were predicted to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above average temperatures after the hottest March on record since 1961, she said.

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. For the first time in decades, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season, Rehman said.

The government has also told provincial disaster management authorities to prepare urgently for the risk of flash-flooding in northern mountainous provinces due to rapid glacial melting, Rehman said.

Glaciers in the Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Karkoram mountain ranges have melted rapidly, creating thousand of glacial lakes in northern Pakistan, around 30 of which were at risk of sudden hazardous flooding, the climate change ministry said, adding around 7 million people were vulnerable.

A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department said on Friday heat conditions would persist for at least the next three days, but that temperatures would fall after the arrival of monsoons, expected in some parts by May.

The health problems triggered by the heatwave were posing a bigger worry than the expected fourth wave of COVID-19, doctors in India said.

"We are getting many patients who have suffered heatstroke or other heat-related problems," said Mona Desai, former president of Ahmedabad Medical Association in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

She said that 60-70% of the patients were school-aged complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal colic, weakness and other symptoms.

Roads were deserted in Bhubaneshwar, in India's eastern state of Odisha, where schools have been shut, while neighbouring West Bengal advanced the school summer break by a few days.

In Pakistan, the lead up to the religious holiday of Eid was dampened by the intense heat and regular power cuts as most of the population refrained from eating food and drinking water during daylight hours for the holy month of Ramadan.

The increased demand for power from rising temperatures combined with fuel shortages and infrastructure issues put pressure on Pakistan's electricity system, leading to regular power cuts, known as load shedding.

Residents of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said that at times the power was out for between 10 and 14 hours a day, leaving few options to cool down.

"The weather is unreasonably hot these days but the hours' long power load shedding....further added to our miseries," said Abdul Salam Khan, owner of a shoe brand in the northern city of Peshawar

Khan said the heat wave had dented an expected surge in shoe sales ahead of Eid as many people stayed home in the intense heat while their stores struggled to operate during power cuts.
 

