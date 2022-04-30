Extreme heatwave in India and Pakistan causes power and water shortages | Global Warming | Fossil Fuels | Renewable energy

Psychiatrist Monica Chib said: Things are not that bad in urban areas though frequent power cuts are happening but did not come to know as it falls on power backup but things are bad in rural areas due to shortage coal. Don't understand why don't we go for solar energy at the larger scale or nuclear power and get rid of coal once and for all. Click to expand...

The solar tech just isn't there yet for us to abandon coal entirely. A lot of new developments, and many older societies have begun to incorporate solar panels for heating water etc apart from having good power backup, it does help with electricity bills to an extent but the biggest consumers of electricity are not people in the houses, it is these massive factories, plants, but then do pay more for the electricity too. Nuclear energy is definitely something which needs to be implemented on a bigger scale but then that brings with itself risks of a different nature.