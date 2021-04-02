Extraordinary. Primary surplus at Rs 416b. For 7 months FY 21 Fiscal deficit capped at 2.9%. MEI shows consistent growth for Feb-21.

MEI for March will be even better given the tax collection data and other indicators IA.People don't realize that this growth is coming while maintaining historic primary surplus (limited government spending/ fiscal injection using state bank to drive growth) and manageable CAD. This is remarkable. To give it perspective Plmn highest growth was still less than their CAD in terms of percentage of GDP alone in addition to primary deficit.On a personal note Hafeez Sheikh did his part, took hard steps that were necessary for the country in the face of all the abuse and extremely difficult circumstances our country was facing.Raza Baqir is an another gem who is serving this country, being abused openly by lesser uneducated people by being called a Qadiani to an IMF agent to what not.