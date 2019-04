Extraordinary moment Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of rival South Sudan leaders as he begs them to avoid a return to civil war



The pope has never performed such a show of deference to political leaders

He got down on his knees and kissed the leaders' feet one by one in Rome

The pope usually holds a ritual washing of feet with prisoners on Holy Thursday

Pope Francis kisses the feet of the leaders of South Sudan during a spiritual retreat in the Vatican

At the closed two-day retreat in the Vatican for the African leaders, the pope asked South Sudan's president and opposition leader to proceed with the peace agreement

Pope Francis poses with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit (C-L), South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (C-R) and a delegation of South Sudan prelates at the Pope's Santa Marta residence in the Vatican

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but two years later the country plunged into a bloody civil war, which left at least 400,000 people dead

In February 2017 the UN declared that 5.5 million people would need food aid urgently, including 1.1 million children