Extra OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Impress Oil Markets

This week OPEC+ announced extra cuts of over 1 mbpd between Saudi, UAE and Kuwait, which will result in Saudi Arabia’s production falling to 7.5 mbpd in June, down almost 5 mpbd from its April high. Lower oil exports combined with historically low prices are wreaking great financial stress on the Kingdom, leading to ‘tough’ austerity measures such as tripling VAT and reducing government benefits—measures that will likely constrain future economic growth. Sensing that medium sour grades will be in tighter supply, Saudi Arabia increased their June crude OSPs, opposite to market expectations – forcing buyers to scramble for spot cargoes, and refiners to revisit their economics (perhaps leading to lower runs).

So what was the reaction in crude prices to these OPEC++ cuts? A collective yawn. Regardless of how much supply is cut, demand destruction remains one step ahead, with the EIA announcing a forecast of an 8 mbpd contraction in 2020.

This leads one to wonder whether supply cuts are really bullish indicators, or do they reveal how bad suppliers think the virus demand destruction will continue to be.

On the demand side, easing of lockdowns would certainly help oil demand, but the same government action could lead to higher infections, which could once again lead to more stringent lockdown measures.

Longer-term, when the virus will be a page in history, and when demand returns albeit in more of an L-shape (as analysts are predicting), oil supply may struggle to catch up. As amusing as the specter of oil supply tightness sounds right now, the complex has been historically prone to cyclical responses. For one thing, oil wells can’t be switched on like light buttons. the cost of restarting a well can be significant, and financing options for drillers are very limited. Moreover, Rystad Energy sees lowest oil project sanctioning activity since the 1950s at 33% of 2019 levels. Today’s troubled oil markets could be the beginning of a new price cycle. The oil industry must learn that both patience and cooperation are virtues, and that opportunism in response to price spikes may crash prices once again.