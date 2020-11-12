External debt, liabilities hit historic level of $113.8bn

I guess people should not forget when looking at these figures that CPEC loan which was previously kept off the books have now been included in official figures on IMF insistence, to improve transparency of overall economy.



I have never seen a more gross misrepresentation of reserves. Forex reserves are just a balance sheet of inflows and outflows over a certain amount of time.

Since we always had a deficit in current account (primary deficit) whatever forex be it in 2016 high levels or in 2020 have always been supplemented by borrowings.

Our overall external debt will continue to grow as long as we will keep rotating the principal amount repayment and acquire new loans to pay for interest. This is called a classic debt trap. We are going in the right direction, if we continue this performance with respect to CAD and keep on improving we can arrest this cycle in next 3-5 years and afterwards work on reducing the overall debt.