Wikileaks Editor in chief Kristinn Hrafnsson has alleged that an extensive spying operation was conducted against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange during his time in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.During an explosive press conference, which is still underway, Hrafnsson alleges that the operation was designed to get Assange extradited. Wikileaks claims that it was told that Assange’s extradition was imminent.