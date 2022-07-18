What's new

Exposing Western Propaganda: How Russia is Winning the War

Sarosh Ibrahim

The Russia-Ukraine war has been portrayed by the West with extreme prejudice. The American-European media has been demonizing Russia, while Ukraine, the second-most corrupt country in Europe (behind Russia), is being showcased as a champion of liberty and democracy.

Where Russian war crimes are discussed ad nauseam, Ukraine’s Azov Regiment and its war crimes are obfuscated. Sarmad Ishfaq notes that despite Western sanctions and propaganda, the Russian ruble is surging and after re-orienting the war efforts towards the Donbas, Russia is indeed winning this war.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/putin-and-ukraine-crisis/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 
