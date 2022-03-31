Exposing Traitors

What's new

Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

The point of me creating this thread is so we can post pictures of every single traitor and their treacherous actions during the current situation going on in our country where our PM is fighting a foreign conspiracy against him.

Every single person who didn’t stand in support of Imran Khan against this foreign conspiracy, post their pictures, proof of their treachery and their information of this thread.

WE AS PAKISTANI AWAM WILL NEVER FORGIVE NEVER FORGET THE TRAITORS WHO ABANDONED OUR PM AT A TIME LIKE THIS!

This thread will be used to compile a mega list of all snakes in Pakistan AND IN SHA ALLAH when time comes every single traitor will be PUNISHED!

This thread is published in Pakistan’s internal security section because it’s a matter of our security.

If we don’t want to end up like Tipu Sultan and his country WE HAVE TO ACT AND GET RID OF THE TRAITORS IN OUR COUNTRY.

There’s no point of our nukes of our missiles or anything if the country is run by traitors and puppets. EVERY PAKISTANI HAS A PART TO PLAY IN THIS TO PREVENT US ENDING UP LIKE TIPU SULTAN!

IN SHA ALLAH WE’LL PURGE THE TRAITORS FROM OUR COUNTRY AND OVER COME THIS TOGETHER!

Like Imran Khan said today, A MUSLIM COUNTRY CAN NEVER BE A SLAVE COUNTRY!

Allah Hu Akbar
Pakistan Zindabad :pakistan:
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

E0F7C8CD-F76F-4C77-958F-A33A6FE6638E.jpeg

traitor #1 - aamir liaquat hussain
 

