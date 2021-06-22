Exposing the vileness and stupidity of highest ranking Singapore diplomat Dr Tommy Koh

Tommy Koh, Singapore highest ranking diplomat is no parallel in stupid and atrociousness. He has shown his ignorant in many of his talks and facebook postings. We need to expose this guy.************The Chinese Communist Party is celebrating its 100th anniversary in July this year. One of the founding myths of the party is the so-called Long March. In 1934, the party and its army were in their base in the Jiangxi province in the south. It was being pursued by the KMT army. In desperation, the party’s leaders and a 200,000 strong army sought to escape by embarking on a 8,000 mile journey ending two years later in Shaanxi province in the north west of China. From 200,000 at the start of the March, it was reduced to 40,000 at the end of the March. The author of this book tells the story of the March from the perspective of the 40 survivors whom she found and interviewed along the route of the March. They were in their 80s and 90s. They tell a different story from the official history of the March. I was shocked to discover that some of those who perished were not due to enemy fire but due to purges resulting from the power struggles by the party leaders. Even more shocking was the revelation that some one had deliberately sent the Western Legion to Gansu to be slaughtered by the Muslim warlord because it was commanded by a rival leader. However, none of these can take away from the courage, resilience and heroism of the Long Marchers.