The Indian narrative is that PMIK is just a puppet on a string and the real masters are the army. This is exctly what Indian media are claiming. Saying that PMIK made a decision but now had to revert because army had other ideas. That is PMIK stance was differant from armies. But the DGISPR is clearly stating that is not the truth and PMIK/army are on same page. So I have no idea how 'stupid' comes into this.