Exposing PTI's backtracking Local Government empowerment (esp case of Karachi)

Any office, agency or authority established or maintained by the Government, which at the commencement of this Act is providing public services or discharging other duties in relation to the Education, building control, solid waste management, water supply, and sewerage collection and disposal function in a Metropolitan, shall, subject to such conditions and control as the Government may impose, stand transferred to the respective Metropolitan Corporation. Click to expand...

Dysfunctional local government Local government is an integral part of the modern democratic system in many federal and unitary states. Being closer to the people, with better knowledge of local issues and by engaging with local...

PTI leadership is not in favour of local government empowerment in Karachi.Here is the PTI's Karachi local government plan as part of its proposed Sindh local government act of 2020 which is the mirror image of 1979 Local government act of Zia ul Haq's era (LGO 1979)Musharraf's LGO 2001 had recieved far more acclaim compared to its predecessor Zia ul haq and ayub khan because of its devolution plan which had given unprecedented powers to the local government whereas it was not the case in zia's act.The local government act which PTI passed in KPK 2013 had copy pasted devolution plan of Musharraf's Local government ordinance of 2001 (LGO 2001)Musharraf's ordinance SLGO 2001 shows that PTI's KPK LGO 2013 act copy pasted this paraIf you observe the PTI's Sindh local government act 2020, there is not a word ''devolution'' used in the whole document, while in the KPK local government 2013, it has used it 19 times. This seems to show that PTI has different plans when it comes to Karachi local government and doesnt want to empower it.It seems that after coming to power, PTI has backtracked on its own local government devolution plan which previously was according to Musharraf's plan but now PTI supports much older Zia's plan (which is considerably less powerful).regards