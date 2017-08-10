What's new

exposing Naseerullah Babar

Jan 20, 2011
1) Naseerullah Babar declared all mohajirs as indian agents who were receiving coded messages through Zee TV

Pakistan:A Geo-Political Appraisal

The Sindh imbroglio constitutes another Achilles heal for Pakistan's internal security. Sindh absorbed the lion's share of Urdu speaking refugees (Muhajirs) from north and central India following partition. In 1951, 46 per cent of the urban population in Pakistan comprised Muhajirs. Over the years, greater levels of education and a preponderance in commerce and the professions have invested them with greater demographic and economic clout. They also retain links with India at the socio-cultural levels and even when constituting only 10 per cent of the population are the only ethnic group that speaks the national language, Urdu. The Mutahida Quami Movement's (MQM's) agitational politics against Punjabi domination has often impelled the government to dub the MQM as Indian agents. In a comical twist to such accusations against India there are reports from Pakistan that a distinguished Minister (former Interior Minister Maj. Gen. (retd.) Naseerullah Babbar) "accused the Government of India of sending coded messages to the Muhajirs in Karachi through Zee TV's programmes and beaming similar messages on the ethnic TV channels in the United Kingdom."2 The leadership does not appear to realise that by calling the MQM leadership Indian agents, Pakistan's two-nation theory gets further eroded with the ethno-social paradigm of national identity inducing further re-definition. In other words, only Punjabis, Sindhis, Baluchis and Pakhtoons of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) are the real Pakistanis.

2) chaudhry shujaat verified that extrajudicial killings of MQM workers were carried out by naseerullah Babar who buried them in wilds of margalla hills

13 March 1998

March 13, 1998

On 11 March 1998, the Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chaudary Shujat Hussain made a shocking disclosure in the Senate Standing Committee at Islamabad, that the 30 workers of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) were taken into custody in Karachi, shifted to Islamabad and then extrajudicially executed and buried in the wilds of Islamabad Hills. All this was done on the orders of the then Interior Minister Naseerullah Babar of the Benazir Bhutto Government.


Jan 20, 2011
Naseerullah babar fake encounter specialist and extra judicial killings​

3) Naseerullah Babar justified the 'fake encounters' and extra judicial killings where Pakistani paramilitary forces and rangers eliminated scores of mohajir activists

Democracy in Pakistan: Crises and Conflicts - Kalim Bahadur - Google Books

4) Naseerullah Babar in the Daily Khabrain of 13 February 1996, where he said, "Naeem Shari has been injured. Soon he will be killed in Police Encounter

Naeem shari was MQm activist extrajudicially murdered

Refworld | Chronology of Events: March 1995 - October 1997

Google Groups
 
Jan 20, 2011
im surprised that no one who hailed major naseerullah babar are coming to support this nut case and killer
 
Apr 28, 2011
Don't know about mohajirs but altaf traitor statement in India about creation off Pakistan proved he is the one
 
Apr 28, 2011
you are defending naseerullah babar like he was your secret daddy
I am defending him because he did the right thing by beating the hell out off traitor and terrorist MQM and he should have finished them entirely
 
Jaanbaz

May 7, 2013
1) Naseerullah Babar declared all mohajirs as indian agents who were receiving coded messages through Zee TV
Had me in stitches.:lol:

I am defending him because he did the right thing by beating the hell out off traitor and terrorist MQM and he should have finished them entirely
If he beat the hell out of MQM then why is MQM still here? in fact after 92 operation why did MQM did even better in elections? Did you even go to a proper school? no madarsah does not count as school.
 
Jan 20, 2011
I am defending him because he did the right thing by beating the hell out off traitor and terrorist MQM and he should have finished them entirely
poor guy he didn't do it, and now MQM will erase your entire suar mullah breed of jihadi dogs back to hell
 
Mar 11, 2014
poor guy he didn't do it, and now MQM will erase your entire suar mullah breed of jihadi dogs back to hell
Before that send them (lal topi brigade) to Kashmir and Palestine) they just bark here and in real their pants get wet:devils:
 
Sep 18, 2013
92 operation was disaster guys, dont praise it just to proved your hate to Altaf hussain .. even our army is not proud of 92 operation ..
 
Jun 8, 2010
92 operation was disaster guys, dont praise it just to proved your hate to Altaf hussain .. even our army is not proud of 92 operation ..
It was in Karachi and Sind that he came to political prominence as the province wilted under the most violent period in its history. Ethnic battles between Sindhis and Muhajirs claimed thousands of lives, and General Nawaz's troops were frequently called upon to impose curfews and break the civil strife. In a celebrated incident he was instrumental in organising a handover of 'prisoners of war' between ethnic extremist groups. His experience in Sind stood him in good stead when the government asked the army to take over law and order in Sind last year for a six-month period. Over the past few days there has been intense politicking in Islamabad between the army and the government as to whether the army would continue its role in the province.;

Obituary: General Asif Nawaz - People - News - The Independent


Were you there in karachi in 92 that you know for certain Army didn't do a right job ?

1) Naseerullah Babar declared all mohajirs as indian agents who were receiving coded messages through Zee TV

Pakistan:A Geo-Political Appraisal

The Sindh imbroglio constitutes another Achilles heal for Pakistan's internal security. Sindh absorbed the lion's share of Urdu speaking refugees (Muhajirs) from north and central India following partition. In 1951, 46 per cent of the urban population in Pakistan comprised Muhajirs. Over the years, greater levels of education and a preponderance in commerce and the professions have invested them with greater demographic and economic clout. They also retain links with India at the socio-cultural levels and even when constituting only 10 per cent of the population are the only ethnic group that speaks the national language, Urdu. The Mutahida Quami Movement's (MQM's) agitational politics against Punjabi domination has often impelled the government to dub the MQM as Indian agents. In a comical twist to such accusations against India there are reports from Pakistan that a distinguished Minister (former Interior Minister Maj. Gen. (retd.) Naseerullah Babbar) "accused the Government of India of sending coded messages to the Muhajirs in Karachi through Zee TV's programmes and beaming similar messages on the ethnic TV channels in the United Kingdom."2 The leadership does not appear to realise that by calling the MQM leadership Indian agents, Pakistan's two-nation theory gets further eroded with the ethno-social paradigm of national identity inducing further re-definition. In other words, only Punjabis, Sindhis, Baluchis and Pakhtoons of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) are the real Pakistanis.

2) chaudhry shujaat verified that extrajudicial killings of MQM workers were carried out by naseerullah Babar who buried them in wilds of margalla hills

13 March 1998

March 13, 1998

On 11 March 1998, the Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chaudary Shujat Hussain made a shocking disclosure in the Senate Standing Committee at Islamabad, that the 30 workers of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) were taken into custody in Karachi, shifted to Islamabad and then extrajudicially executed and buried in the wilds of Islamabad Hills. All this was done on the orders of the then Interior Minister Naseerullah Babar of the Benazir Bhutto Government.


3)
Fake news without original clippings of the newspaper. I won't beleive a single truth coming out MQM website.
 
Sep 18, 2013
It was in Karachi and Sind that he came to political prominence as the province wilted under the most violent period in its history. Ethnic battles between Sindhis and Muhajirs claimed thousands of lives, and General Nawaz's troops were frequently called upon to impose curfews and break the civil strife. In a celebrated incident he was instrumental in organising a handover of 'prisoners of war' between ethnic extremist groups. His experience in Sind stood him in good stead when the government asked the army to take over law and order in Sind last year for a six-month period. Over the past few days there has been intense politicking in Islamabad between the army and the government as to whether the army would continue its role in the province.;

Obituary: General Asif Nawaz - People - News - The Independent


Were you there in karachi in 92 that you know for certain Army didn't do a right job ?

luckily me and my brothers are too young , but my cousins suffered from the brutality of police tourture ,and my father experience everything , we have no connection with MQM , just we are urdu speaking people .. 15,000 workers of MQM were killed which were reported , and the torture sells , i dont know either army do the right job or not , but i must say that if army kills few innocent peoples by declaring them as mqm killers i would say army wont be proud of ... and even i heard from peoples saying that army still hates urdu speaking peoples because of some reasons that they believe that we are muhajir and if we were not loyal to india how can we will be loyal with Pakistan ? that theory sounds pathetic to me, but if i find this to be true , i will leave my country and move to some other one ... because as a proud Pakistani i love my country and our army , but if army hates us , than i find no reason to live in this country ..
Jun 8, 2010
Why Punjabi generals helped Musharraf during 99 coup then if army hate urdu speakers as you are trying to portray ?

There is a difference b/w police torture and army torture. Police in Pakistan is worst in all four provinces. Violence was already there when Army came in to clean up the mess. That Prisoner of war exchanges b/w MQM vs Sindhi and Pashtun parties shows how much situation were escalated to point of no return.
 
Aug 23, 2011
Were you there in karachi in 92 that you know for certain Army didn't do a right job ?
The number of people dead and the problem of their affiliations not being with MQM tells a very different story as to what happens when the armed forces are utilized for operations against political parties.
 
Jun 8, 2010
The number of people dead and the problem of their affiliations not being with MQM tells a very different story as to what happens when the armed forces are utilized for operations against political parties.
A downside of using Army who has no soft skills of handling internal strifes. They do a job but leaves a trail of mess behind too. Be it in Balohcistan, Fata or in karachi
 
