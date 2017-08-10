exposing Naseerullah Babar

1) Naseerullah Babar declared all mohajirs as indian agents who were receiving coded messages through Zee TV
Pakistan:A Geo-Political Appraisal
The Sindh imbroglio constitutes another Achilles heal for Pakistan's internal security. Sindh absorbed the lion's share of Urdu speaking refugees (Muhajirs) from north and central India following partition. In 1951, 46 per cent of the urban population in Pakistan comprised Muhajirs. Over the years, greater levels of education and a preponderance in commerce and the professions have invested them with greater demographic and economic clout. They also retain links with India at the socio-cultural levels and even when constituting only 10 per cent of the population are the only ethnic group that speaks the national language, Urdu. The Mutahida Quami Movement's (MQM's) agitational politics against Punjabi domination has often impelled the government to dub the MQM as Indian agents. In a comical twist to such accusations against India there are reports from Pakistan that a distinguished Minister (former Interior Minister Maj. Gen. (retd.) Naseerullah Babbar) "accused the Government of India of sending coded messages to the Muhajirs in Karachi through Zee TV's programmes and beaming similar messages on the ethnic TV channels in the United Kingdom."2 The leadership does not appear to realise that by calling the MQM leadership Indian agents, Pakistan's two-nation theory gets further eroded with the ethno-social paradigm of national identity inducing further re-definition. In other words, only Punjabis, Sindhis, Baluchis and Pakhtoons of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) are the real Pakistanis.
2) chaudhry shujaat verified that extrajudicial killings of MQM workers were carried out by naseerullah Babar who buried them in wilds of margalla hills
13 March 1998
March 13, 1998
On 11 March 1998, the Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chaudary Shujat Hussain made a shocking disclosure in the Senate Standing Committee at Islamabad, that the 30 workers of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) were taken into custody in Karachi, shifted to Islamabad and then extrajudicially executed and buried in the wilds of Islamabad Hills. All this was done on the orders of the then Interior Minister Naseerullah Babar of the Benazir Bhutto Government.
