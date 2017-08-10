exposing Naseerullah Babar

Were you there in karachi in 92 that you know for certain Army didn't do a right job ?[

It was in Karachi and Sind that he came to political prominence as the province wilted under the most violent period in its history.His experience in Sind stood him in good stead when the government asked the army to take over law and order in Sind last year for a six-month period. Over the past few days there has been intense politicking in Islamabad between the army and the government as to whether the army would continue its role in the province.;/quote]luckily me and my brothers are too young , but my cousins suffered from the brutality of police tourture ,and my father experience everything , we have no connection with MQM , just we are urdu speaking people .. 15,000 workers of MQM were killed which were reported , and the torture sells , i dont know either army do the right job or not , but i must say that if army kills few innocent peoples by declaring them as mqm killers i would say army wont be proud of ... and even i heard from peoples saying that army still hates urdu speaking peoples because of some reasons that they believe that we are muhajir and if we were not loyal to india how can we will be loyal with Pakistan ? that theory sounds pathetic to me, but if i find this to be true , i will leave my country and move to some other one ... because as a proud Pakistani i love my country and our army , but if army hates us , than i find no reason to live in this country ..