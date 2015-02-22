What's new

Exposing Karachi budget/funding and how state has systematically devoured its own Financial capital

Karachi budget from Abdul Sattar Afghani's mayorship to Waseem Akhter's mayorship (1983-2020)

Abdul Sattar Afghani was the first non bureaucratic mayor of Karachi who spoke for the city rights, result of which was was dismissed as a mayor and put behind bars in 1987 for protesting against sindh assembly's resolution not to authorise mayor for collecting road tax or motor vehicle taxes.

During the reign of Pervez musharraf, the city went thoough overhaul and important authorities were given to Mayors of Karachi and result was evident in the inflation of ts budget from 5.7 billion to 20.5 billion in just one year and in its development and renovation. At the end of Mayorship, its budget had exceeded 50 billion.

After Musharraf's LG system was discarded, a prominent decline is seen in Karachi's budget and condition which depreciated to 30 and then 25 billion.

The fate of Karachi from being litter to clean city to Garbage city again is evident from its very own Budget/spending.

Budget of Karachi 1983-2020
Fiscal
Year		Amount
(Rs. Billion)		MayorAdministrator
1983-840.940Abdul Sattar Afghani-
1984-851.127sic-
1988-891.936Farooq Sattar
1989-902.482sic
1990-91sic
1991-922.841sic
1994-954.5-Faheem Zaman Khan
2000-015.7-Faheem Zaman Khan
2001-0220.5Naimatullah Khan-
2002-0327.7sic-
2003-0432.6sic-
2004-0543.8sic-
2006-0744.2Mustafa Kamal-
2007-0845.695sic-
2008-0937.1sic-
2009-1052.36sic-
2010-1153.9-Fazl-ur-Rehman
2011-1244.5-M. Hussain Sayed
2012-1331.6-sic
2013-1435.5-Hashim Raza Zaidi
2014-1533.1-Rauf Akhter
2015-1633.8-Roshan Ali Sheikh
2016-1726.7-Laiq Ahmed
2017-1827.1Waseem Akhter-
2018-1927.1sic-
2019-2026.4sic-
2020-2124.8sic-


 
Adjusted for USD

Budget of Karachi 1983-2020
Fiscal
Year		Amount
(Rs. Billion)		Amount
($. Million)		MayorAdministrator
1983-840.94070Abdul Sattar Afghani-
1984-851.12783.4sic-
1988-891.936105Farooq Sattar
1989-902.482118sic
1990-91sic
1991-922.841115sic
1994-954.5151-Faheem Zaman Khan
2000-015.7102-Faheem Zaman Khan
2001-0220.532Naimatullah Khan-
2002-0327.747sic-
2003-0432.656sic-
2004-0543.874sic-
2006-0744.273Mustafa Kamal-
2007-0845.69575sic-
2008-0937.146.14sic-
2009-1052.3661sic-
2010-1153.963-Fazl-ur-Rehman
2011-1244.551-M. Hussain Sayed
2012-1331.633.4-sic
2013-1435.533.8-Hashim Raza Zaidi
2014-1533.132.3-Rauf Akhter
2015-1633.832.4-Roshan Ali Sheikh
2016-1726.725.5-Laiq Ahmed
2017-1827.154.22Waseem Akhter-
2018-1927.122sic-
2019-2026.417sic-
2020-2124.815sic-
 
