Exposing Karachi budget/funding and how state has systematically devoured its own Financial capital

Fiscal

Year Amount

(Rs. Billion) Mayor Administrator 1983-84 0.940 Abdul Sattar Afghani - 1984-85 1.127 sic - 1988-89 1.936 Farooq Sattar 1989-90 2.482 sic 1990-91 sic 1991-92 2.841 sic 1994-95 4.5 - Faheem Zaman Khan 2000-01 5.7 - Faheem Zaman Khan 2001-02 20.5 Naimatullah Khan - 2002-03 27.7 sic - 2003-04 32.6 sic - 2004-05 43.8 sic - 2006-07 44.2 Mustafa Kamal - 2007-08 45.695 sic - 2008-09 37.1 sic - 2009-10 52.36 sic - 2010-11 53.9 - Fazl-ur-Rehman 2011-12 44.5 - M. Hussain Sayed 2012-13 31.6 - sic 2013-14 35.5 - Hashim Raza Zaidi 2014-15 33.1 - Rauf Akhter 2015-16 33.8 - Roshan Ali Sheikh 2016-17 26.7 - Laiq Ahmed 2017-18 27.1 Waseem Akhter - 2018-19 27.1 sic - 2019-20 26.4 sic - 2020-21 24.8 sic -

Karachi budget from Abdul Sattar Afghani's mayorship to Waseem Akhter's mayorship (1983-2020)Abdul Sattar Afghani was the first non bureaucratic mayor of Karachi who spoke for the city rights, result of which was was dismissed as a mayor and put behind bars in 1987 for protesting against sindh assembly's resolution not to authorise mayor for collecting road tax or motor vehicle taxes.During the reign of Pervez musharraf, the city went thoough overhaul and important authorities were given to Mayors of Karachi and result was evident in the inflation of ts budget from 5.7 billion to 20.5 billion in just one year and in its development and renovation. At the end of Mayorship, its budget had exceeded 50 billion.After Musharraf's LG system was discarded, a prominent decline is seen in Karachi's budget and condition which depreciated to 30 and then 25 billion.The fate of Karachi from being litter to clean city to Garbage city again is evident from its very own Budget/spending.Budget of Karachi 1983-2020