Exposing Karachi budget/funding and how state has systematically devoured its own Financial capital

Karachi budget from Abdul Sattar Afghani's mayorship to Waseem Akhter's mayorship (1983-2020)
Abdul Sattar Afghani was the first non bureaucratic mayor of Karachi who spoke for the city rights, result of which was was dismissed as a mayor and put behind bars in 1987 for protesting against sindh assembly's resolution not to authorise mayor for collecting road tax or motor vehicle taxes.
During the reign of Pervez musharraf, the city went thoough overhaul and important authorities were given to Mayors of Karachi and result was evident in the inflation of ts budget from 5.7 billion to 20.5 billion in just one year and in its development and renovation. At the end of Mayorship, its budget had exceeded 50 billion.
After Musharraf's LG system was discarded, a prominent decline is seen in Karachi's budget and condition which depreciated to 30 and then 25 billion.
The fate of Karachi from being litter to clean city to Garbage city again is evident from its very own Budget/spending.
Budget of Karachi 1983-2020
Abdul Sattar Afghani was the first non bureaucratic mayor of Karachi who spoke for the city rights, result of which was was dismissed as a mayor and put behind bars in 1987 for protesting against sindh assembly's resolution not to authorise mayor for collecting road tax or motor vehicle taxes.
During the reign of Pervez musharraf, the city went thoough overhaul and important authorities were given to Mayors of Karachi and result was evident in the inflation of ts budget from 5.7 billion to 20.5 billion in just one year and in its development and renovation. At the end of Mayorship, its budget had exceeded 50 billion.
After Musharraf's LG system was discarded, a prominent decline is seen in Karachi's budget and condition which depreciated to 30 and then 25 billion.
The fate of Karachi from being litter to clean city to Garbage city again is evident from its very own Budget/spending.
Budget of Karachi 1983-2020
|Fiscal
Year
|Amount
(Rs. Billion)
|Mayor
|Administrator
|1983-84
|0.940
|Abdul Sattar Afghani
|-
|1984-85
|1.127
|sic
|-
|1988-89
|1.936
|Farooq Sattar
|1989-90
|2.482
|sic
|1990-91
|sic
|1991-92
|2.841
|sic
|1994-95
|4.5
|-
|Faheem Zaman Khan
|2000-01
|5.7
|-
|Faheem Zaman Khan
|2001-02
|20.5
|Naimatullah Khan
|-
|2002-03
|27.7
|sic
|-
|2003-04
|32.6
|sic
|-
|2004-05
|43.8
|sic
|-
|2006-07
|44.2
|Mustafa Kamal
|-
|2007-08
|45.695
|sic
|-
|2008-09
|37.1
|sic
|-
|2009-10
|52.36
|sic
|-
|2010-11
|53.9
|-
|Fazl-ur-Rehman
|2011-12
|44.5
|-
|M. Hussain Sayed
|2012-13
|31.6
|-
|sic
|2013-14
|35.5
|-
|Hashim Raza Zaidi
|2014-15
|33.1
|-
|Rauf Akhter
|2015-16
|33.8
|-
|Roshan Ali Sheikh
|2016-17
|26.7
|-
|Laiq Ahmed
|2017-18
|27.1
|Waseem Akhter
|-
|2018-19
|27.1
|sic
|-
|2019-20
|26.4
|sic
|-
|2020-21
|24.8
|sic
|-
Last edited: