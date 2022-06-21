Exposing heretical beliefs in a key Sufi text of Ibn Arabi, the Shaykh Al Akbar of all Sufi tareeqahs

Note to Mods : This is related to social issues as people will see how superstition and non-Islamic ideas were smuggled in from outside. If you delete this thread , you will be answerable to God on the day of judgment for obstructing the truth from being delivered



I am going to quote material from a verified book of Ibn Arabi, the Shaykh Al Akbar of all Sufi sects. It's from Fusus al Hikam.



1. Pre-existence of the soul



Ibn Arabi wrote in his Fusus Al-hikam, in the chapter of Adam (as) translated by Aisha Bewley in her translation entitled The Seals of Wisdom :



“So he is a human being, both in-time [in his body] and before-time [in his spirit].” Caner Dagli translated this in his translation in his translation of Fusus Al-Hikam entitled The Ringstones of Wsdom as: “He is Man, who comes to be and is beginless." In Arabic it reads: “Inal Insan huwa Al-Hadith Al-Azali.”





2. Worship of the Calf is nothing but the worship of God. ( Allah forbid )



From the chapter of Harun (as) in the book :



"Then Harun said to Musa, "I was afraid that you would say; ‘You have caused division in the Tribe of Israel’" (20:94) and you would make me the cause of their division since the worship of the Calf divided them There were some of them who worshipped it following and imitating the Samiri, and there were some of them who refused to worship it until Musa returned to them so that they might question him regarding it. Harun was afraid that he would have that division between them attributed to him. Musa knew the matter better than harun because by his knowledge he knew the one the people of the calf worshipped since Allah decreed that only he would be worshipped. When Allah decrees something, it must occur."



3. The worship of idols is the worship of God ( Allah forbid )



In the Chapter of Nuh (as) :



"In their deception they said, “Leave not your gods, and leave not Wadd, nor Suwa', Yaguth, Ya’uq, or Nasr." [71:23] Had they left them, they would have been ignorant of the real in the measure of what they had left. The real has a face in every object of worship; whosoever knows it knows it, and whosoever is ignorant of it is ignorant of it. For the Muhammadan, “Thy Lord Hath decreed that ye shall worship only Him," [17:23] that is to say, He decided. "



Ibn ‘Arabi further wrote, as translated by Aisha Bewley: "And because of their errors" which is that which is recorded for them, ‘they were drowned’ in the seas of the knowledge of Allah which is perplexity among the men of Muhammad. When the seas were heated up, “they were put into a fire" in the Source of Water, “and they found no one to help them besides Allah." (71:25) Allah is the source of their helpers, and so they were destroyed in it for time without end. If He had brought them out to the shore, the shore of nature, He would have brought them down from this high degree. All belongs to Allah and is by Allah, rather it is Allah."



4. The Christians mistake was only limiting divinity to Jesus (as)



In the chapter of Isa (as)



Allah said, “They are unbelievers who say, ‘Allah is the Messiah, the son of Maryam."’ (Qur'an 5:17, 5:72) They fell into both error and disbelief at the end of all they said, not

because they say that he is Allah nor by calling him the son of Maryam



Mulla Ali Al-Qari wrote in his Ibtai (p.137) about Al-Badlisi, who was a Sufi who tried to justify the speech ofIbn ‘Arabi: Except that the defender (Al-Badlisi) mentioned that the commentators of Al-Fusus such as Al-Qaysari, Al-Jandi and Al-Jami all agree that the meaning of the Shaykh (Ibn ‘Arabi) by this statement is that they (Christians) did not become disbelievers except by limiting Al-Haqq (Allah) to ‘Isa, because He (Ta’ala) is not limited rather he (SubhanaHu) is manifested in the whole universe.



5. All creeds are correct according to Ibn Arabi



In the chapter of Hud (as) :



"Take care lest you be limited by a particular creed and deny what is other than it, so that a great blessing may pass you by. Indeed, knowledge of what the matter is based on may pass you by. Make yourself a vessel for all the forms of belief. Surely Allah is vaster and greater than being contained by one creed rather than another. So Allah says, 'Wherever you turn, the face of Allah is there’ (2:115) "



6. To Ibn Arabi, Abu Said al Kharaz is God ( Allah forbid )



From the Chapter of Idrees (as) :



Al-Kharraz, (Abu Sa'id Ahmad ibn 'Isa al-Kharraz, died in Cairo 286/899) may Allah have mercy on him, who is one of the aspects of Allah and one of His tongues with which He speaks of Himself, said that one only has gnosis by joining opposites together in respect of Him "He is the First and the Last, the Outwardly Manifest and the Inwardly Hidden." (57:3) He is the source of what appears and the source of what is hidden in the state of its manifestation. There is none who sees him other than Him and there is none who is hidden from Him So He is manifest to Himself and hidden from Himself. He is called Abu Sa'id al-Kharraz and other than that from the names of things in-time.





7. Ibn Arabi praises Fir'awn and describes him as a believer



In the chapter of Musa (as)



"The consolation of Pharaoh was with the belief Allah gave him when he was drowning. So Allah took him pure and purified.There was no impurity in him since He took him inhis belief before he had acquired any wrong actions. Islam effaces what was before it. "



Ibn Arabi also wrote in this chapter :



" As for the wisdom of Pharaoh's question regarding divine whatness {mahiya) when he said, "What is the Lord of the worlds?" (26:23) that question did not arise from ignorance, but it was posed in order to test Musa and to see what answer he would give when he claimed that he had a message from his Lord. Pharaoh knew the rank of the Messengers in knowledge of Allah and he wanted to test Musa's answer to ascertain the validity of his claim. In order to inform those present, he invited an answer which would have been misleading as far as they were concerned since they did not know what Pharaoh himself knew about the question."