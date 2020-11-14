Exposed > Surveillance, reeducation and the Office of Honesty : How China tames its people

To brainwash an entire community, it appears, you need technology, and China has spared no expense in creating a surveillance state with all the latest gadgets. “In some districts you have to install a state-monitored GPS transmitter in your car, if you own one,” Strittmatter writes.



“You can only buy gas once your face has been scanned at the gas station and the system has declared you harmless. . . . If you’ve been identified as a potential troublemaker, then in some places the cameras will send an alert as soon as you stray more than 300 meters outside the ‘safe zone’ that has been designated for you.”

If you’re a Muslim living in Xinjiang and you own a mobile phone, you are required to install an app that allows the government to access its contents.



Buy a kitchen knife, and a special code, assigned to you, is stamped onto the blade, Strittmatter reports. Everything is examined and stored — your file, your fingerprints, your blood type, even samples of your DNA are all gathered together.