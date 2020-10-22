Exposed: Sindh Police Escorted ''Ghar Damad'' From His Hotel.

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 34,213
- 159
- Country
-
- Location
-
CCT Footage reveals that no one else except Sindh Police was involved in the so called capture of Safdar. As can be seen he was calmly escorted from his hotel room.
This whole family is Kazzab (liers) as declared by supreme court so nothing surprising. Probably he and nani were in separate rooms.CCT Footage reveals that no one else except Sindh Police was involved in the so called capture of Safdar. As can be seen he was calmly escorted from his hotel room.
Did anyone notice any broken doorCCT Footage reveals that no one else except Sindh Police was involved in the so called capture of Safdar. As can be seen he was calmly escorted from his hotel room.
Where is the broken door?The arrest was made by police at 6:50 am, the main story here isn’t how Safdar was arrested, or even who arrested him. PML are making a appoint about entering into the room of Maryam, but the real issue is the kidnapping of IG.
There was a video of it floating around Twitter a while ago, cctv shows police outside at 6:48am, and rushing in at 6:50am. Do you rush in if prior in the two minutes you politely asked to enter and opened the door normally? Have a look:Where is the broken door?
Sir i can see Maryam own guard pressing against the door?There was a video of it floating around Twitter a while ago, cctv shows police outside at 6:48am, and rushing in at 6:50am. Do you rush in if prior in the two minutes you politely asked to enter and opened the door normally? Have a look:
Police are standing outside at 6:48, cctv cuts for two minute rather conveniently and then rushing inside at 6:50am.
Anyway, this isn’t the main issue, the main issue is the kidnapping and extrajudicial detention of IG Sindh.
Nice whataboutery again, you must have really fantastic vision as the people standing near the door are too far to be seen with much clarity with the cctv camera. Anyway, again, all this is irrelevant. IG's kidnapping is a thousand times more serious than an arrest of Safdar, with or without a broken door etc etc etc.Sir i can see Maryam own guard pressing against the door?
What about the lie Maryam told?
What about the shameless Aurat card?
According to some sources 4 or 5 men along with captain safdar arrested from Maryam bibi room..CCT Footage reveals that no one else except Sindh Police was involved in the so called capture of Safdar. As can be seen he was calmly escorted from his hotel room.