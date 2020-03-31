Exposed : China's Healthcare System is Alarming

64 China 77.47

135 India 70.42

Life Expectancy by Country and in the World (2020) - Worldometer List of countries and dependencies in the world ranked by life expectancy at birth, both sexes, males and females. World Population Life Expectancy with historical chart

Mortality rate, infant (per 1,000 live births) | Data Mortality rate, infant (per 1,000 live births) from The World Bank: Data

Survival to age 65, female (% of cohort) | Data Survival to age 65, female (% of cohort) from The World Bank: Data

Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort) | Data Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort) from The World Bank: Data

You Indians have a funny way of defining "better", unsupported by any fact or metric.Life Expectancy:Infant Mortality Rate:China - 7 per 1000India - 28 per 1000Survival to 65 Years of Age (%)China - Male 83%, Female 89%India - Male 69%, Female 75%I went to Thailand for vacation in 2017 and removed a cyst near the back of my head at Samitivej hospital while I was there. I didn't have to wait and the whole thing cost me $50 bucks as opposed to waiting two months for specialist and another month for a simple procedure in Canada. Does that mean healthcare in Thailand is better than Canada?People going for something cheap and fast doesn't mean it's better overall.