Exposed : China's Healthcare System is Alarming

China's Healthcare System is Alarming: Can Medical Cloud Mitigate Structural Problems?
Medical Cloud is a potential mass solution for a nation-level healthcare infrastructure rejuvenation for China to be ready to address the upcoming and current challenges in its healthcare industry.
By Yusuf I. Tuna Apr 15, 2019 09:02 pm
A patient is prepared to be go under an MRI scan. Photo: Credit to Ken Treloar from Splash
As a contentious debate topic among economists; it is still not yet known whether China will grow old before getting rich. If the Chinese population gets old and still sticks to be a middle-income economy, it will uniquely face a demographic crisis that no country has ever met before. In that case, China has to gradually revolutionize its entire healthcare, social security and pension system while providing several forms of affordable personal healthcare equipment and solutions; much more affordable than Japanese ones.
The challenges China is facing today is as arduous as it will be facing in the second half of the 21st century. In terms of the healthcare facilities and human capital, contemporary China has a serious health disparity between urban and rural. While 3.92 licensed physicians serve for 1,000 citizens in the urban areas, 1.59 physicians serve for every 1,000 citizens in the rural; equivalent to almost 1.5 times human capacity difference.
A Medical Cloud is a cloud computing service used by health care providers for storing, maintaining, extracting, transferring and backing up personal health information (PHI). Medical Cloud particularly provides healthcare applications in Medical Imaging, Diagnostic Decision Making, Telemedicine, Video-cloud and Medical Collaboration Solutions. The technology has a capacity to convey the healthcare services and facilities from urban to rural via big-data collaboration and various forms of a cloud application. Medical Cloud is a potential mass solution for a nation-level healthcare infrastructure rejuvenation for China to be ready to address the upcoming and current challenges in its healthcare industry.
Deep-dive Into the Structural Healthcare Problems in China
Chinese healthcare system faces three major challenges; urban&rural disparity, changing demographics and attainability&affordability issues for medical products.
The most explicit problem in China is its very problematic urban and rural healthcare capacity difference. Based on the data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBSC), the healthcare capacity difference is in both human capital and physical facilities aspects; the disparity is between double to three-fold. NBSC reveals that 576 million people are residing in the rural areas of China; which means, 576 million people enjoying and benefiting 2-3 fold fewer facilities and resources than the rest 813 million people that are residing in the urban areas. Moreover, to what extent Chinese urban residents benefit from the healthcare and social security system is an arguable topic, as well. Naturally, the disparity results in a disastrous mortality and life expectancy differences between rural and urban. It should be noted that while 27.5 physicians are serving for every 10,000 people in the USA, the number is only 13.5 in China. One can see not only between-regional problems but also national issues in the healthcare of China.
Mentioning the rural and urban disparities, it should be noted and elaborated on that although healthcare in urban areas is much more effective than rural; it has still several challenges keeping the Chinese healthcare system lagged as a whole.
Out-of-pocket costs are seen as a major problem in China’s healthcare system. Nevertheless, the Chinese system has been progressing impressively compare to its near past; during the last 17 years, out-of-pocket costs nearly halved and replaced with social and governmental benefits, compensations and expenditures. However, the Chinese system is still far from being social-friendly compare to developed economies. In 2015, out-of-pocket spendings corresponded to 32% of the heart expenditures in China; while the share is 11% and 13% in the USA and Japan respectively. It is another aspect to explain why Chinese healthcare system is not mature enough to handle an old population.
The structural problems in China’s healthcare system will be multiplied and severely deteriorated as its population grow old. Especially, the second half of the 21st century will be a hard landing for China’s economy with around 150 million people older than 80 years old. A major demographic tsunami is approaching towards Chinese society, and time is against the Chinese Government to transform its infrastructure to these paradigm changes in its economy.
China should not only provide political solutions to the problem, but also there need to be technical upgradings in the entire infrastructure.
Applications of Medical Cloud in China
Medical Cloud could potentially transmit the excess technical and human capacity from urban areas to rural which can alleviate and soften the problematic healthcare structure in China.
Medical Imaging sharing is one of the most prominent solutions that will be utilized with Medical Cloud in China. Medical Imaging includes storage, sharing and collaboration of the image reading by the experts and doctors no matter where the patient is physically located. By the use of 5G, it is also possible to share real-time MI and MRI with the doctors all around the world, regardless of where the patient is. For China; it will give another chance for the patients in rural areas to get use of the doctors’ expertise in the urban areas. The only high cost of barrier will be deploying MI and MRI devices in rural areas; however, the financial costs are the secondary problems in China compared to the human capital problem. Although they are incentivized for working in rural areas, Chinese doctors and medical personnel generally do not want to work in the rural. Medical Imaging reading is especially a high-tech medical process needs well-cultivated personnel. Medical cloud is highly prospective in this respect. 12 Sigma (图玛深维) and United Imaging (联影医疗) are providing the pioneering tech in this field.
Cloud-Based Electrocardiography (ECG) can provide interoperability between mobile and fixed devices by sharing ECG data that are coming from the wearable mobile healthcare devices. The other aspect is; it gives a historical perspective for the doctor to evaluate the patient’s hearth performance.
Heart problems are the number-one cause of death in China. Reasons like air-pollution, smoking and unhealthy urban environment further trigger the problem. Any solution that targets the cardiovascular health of Chinese people will have significant beneficial effects on a macro scale.
Medtrum (移宇科技) has several advanced solutions in addressing the issue. The company provides wearable smart hardware for the constant cardiovascular monitoring and a healthcare cloud application to store, share and analyze the healthcare data with the third parties and doctors.
“The Three Tier Architecture” by Tasic and Ristov explains the mechanisms: healthcare data is collected via wearable devices and sensors based on the individual, this data and information organized and collected via mobile device of that individual; and the entire information accumulated shared with the cloud; so that it can be examined and used on demand or whenever, wherever needed. The overall system brings enormous efficiency with tangible macro benefits.
Telemedicine is the remote delivery of healthcare services and facilities the sharing of ECG, pulse rate, SPO2, Blood Glucose, NIBP, Pathological Slides, X-Ray Scanner and Dermatology Camera. Along with 5G and medical cloud, all these services can be shared real-time with the doctor via the cloud; which brings an incredible capacity increase in the high-quality healthcare services in the remote areas.
Conclusion
China has severe structural healthcare problems; nevertheless, Chinese are good at conquering nation-level atrocities by long-term persistent policies. In the last 40 years; they overcame poverty by lifting hundreds of millions of citizens out from the poverty line in a way that has never seen in human history.
However, today, the challenge is even bigger for China. Because, this time, it has to transform its entire infrastructure under economic slowdown paradigms. China had grown double-digits for decades, but those good old days are all gone anymore.
For a healthcare rejuvenation, China needs market-driven technical developments together with a competent healthcare policy from the central government. The alarming situation can only be eased by utilizing a technological push for the entire infrastructure; medical Cloud and AI will play a crucial role in this transformation.
China’s Health Care Crisis: Lines Before Dawn, Violence and ‘No Trust’
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING — Well before dawn, nearly a hundred people stood in line outside one of the capital’s top hospitals.
They were hoping to get an appointment with a specialist, a chance for access to the best health care in the country. Scalpers hawked medical visits for a fee, ignoring repeated crackdowns by the government.
A Beijing resident in line was trying to get his father in to see a neurologist. A senior lawmaker from Liaoning, a northeastern province, needed a second opinion on her daughter’s blood disorder.
Mao Ning, who was helping her friend get an appointment with a dermatologist, arrived at 4 a.m. She was in the middle of the line.
“There’s no choice — everyone comes to Beijing,” Ms. Mao, 40, said. “I think this is an unscientific approach and is not in keeping with our national conditions. We shouldn’t have people do this, right? There should be a reasonable system.”
The long lines, a standard feature of hospital visits in China, are a symptom of a health care system in crisis.
Image
Dr. Ye Minghao, a family practitioner in Shanghai, sees up to 80 patients a day. He enjoys his work, he said, but is unhappy about the lack of respect for his field.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
An economic boom over the past three decades has transformed China from a poor farming nation to the world’s second-largest economy. The cradle-to-grave system of socialized medicine has improved life expectancy and lowered maternal mortality rates.
But the system cannot adequately support China’s population of more than one billion people. The major gaps and inequalities threaten to undermine China’s progress, social stability and financial health — creating a serious challenge for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party.
Then, there are the scandals. In July, hundreds of thousands of children were found to have been injected with faulty vaccines. The news angered the public, rattling confidence in the government and amplifying frustration with the health care system.
While the wealthy have access to the best care in top hospitals with foreign doctors, most people are relegated to overcrowded hospitals. In the countryside, people must rely on village clinics, or travel hundreds of miles to find the closest facility.
The country does not have a functioning primary care system, the first line of defense for illness and injury. China has one general practitioner for every 6,666 people, compared with the international standard of one for every 1,500 to 2,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.
Instead of going to a doctor’s office or a community clinic, people rush to the hospitals to see specialists, even for fevers and headaches. This winter, flu-stricken patients camped out overnight with blankets in the corridors of several Beijing hospitals, according to state media.
Hospitals are understaffed and overwhelmed. Specialists are overworked, seeing as many as 200 patients a day.
Image
Nurses reviewing the patient list at the Gaoqiao community health service center in Shanghai. Hoping to get more people to use local clinics instead of hospitals, the government is paying specialists subsidies to staff them.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
And people are frustrated, with some resorting to violence. In China, attacks on doctors are so common that they have a name: “yi nao,” or “medical disturbance.”
In 2016, Mr. Xi unveiled the country’s first long-term blueprint to improve health care since the nation’s founding in 1949. Called Healthy China 2030, it pledged to bolster health innovation and make access to medical care more equal.
The deficiency in doctors has taken on more urgency as the Chinese government grapples with the mounting health problems of its vast population. Heart disease, strokes, diabetes and chronic lung disease account for 80 percent of deaths in China, according to a World Bank report in 2011.
Distrust of the medical system has led to violence, like this confrontation between nurses and the father of a young patient in Kunming, China, in 2012. Credit...CreditVideo by BeijingCream
Mao Qun’an, the spokesman for the National Health and Family Planning Commission, acknowledged that the hospitals could no longer meet the public’s needs.
“If you don’t get the grass roots right, then the medical problems in China cannot be solved,” Mr. Mao said. “So what we’re doing now is trying to return to the normal state.”
A Lack of Respect
On some mornings, Dr. Huang Dazhi, a general practitioner in Shanghai, rides his motorbike to a nursing home, where he treats about 40 patients a week. During lunchtime, he sprints back to his clinic to stock up on their medication and then heads back to the nursing home.
Afterward, he makes house calls to three or four people. On other days, he goes to his clinic, where he sees about 70 patients. At night, he doles out advice about high-blood-pressure medications and colds to his patients, who call him on his mobile phone.
Image
Dr. Huang Dazhi, a general practitioner in Shanghai, is paid about $1,340 a month — roughly his starting pay as a specialist 12 years ago.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
For all this, Dr. Huang is paid about $1,340 a month — roughly the same he was making starting out as a specialist in internal medicine 12 years ago.
“The social status of a general practitioner is not high enough,” Dr. Huang said, wearing a gray Nike T-shirt and jeans under his doctor’s coat. “It feels like there’s still a large gap when you compare us to specialists.”
In a country where pay is equated with respect, the public views family doctors as having a lower status and weaker credentials than specialists. Among nearly 18,000 doctors, only one-third thought that they were respected by the public, according to a 2017 survey by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Peking Union Medical College, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Harvard Medical School, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the U.S. China Health Summit.
“There is no trust in the primary care system among the population because the good doctors don’t go there,” said Bernhard Schwartländer, a senior aide at the World Health Organization and its former representative to China. “They cannot make money.”
China once had a broad, if somewhat basic, primary health care system. “Barefoot doctors” roamed the countryside treating minor ailments. In the cities, people got their health care at clinics run by state-owned companies.
China’s “barefoot doctor” system was one of the Communist revolution’s most notable successes. In 1965, Chairman Mao, troubled by the lack of health care in the countryside, envisioned an army of people who spent half their time farming (many worked in the fields without shoes) and half their time treating patients. They weren’t doctors, but rather a sort of health care SWAT team. The authorities gave them a short training period — several months to a year — and a bag of limited medicine and equipment.
Average life expectancy in China increased to 63 years in 1970 from 44 in 1960, according to Theodore H. Tulchinsky and Elena A. Varavikova, authors of “The New Public Health,” a book about global medical care. The maternal mortality rate in rural China fell to 41.3 per 100,000 people from 150 per 100,000 before 1949, according to a 2008 article published by the World Health Organization. In the same period, the infant mortality rate fell to 18.6 per 1,000 from 200.
Image
A training session for family doctors at the Weifang community health service center in Shanghai.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
But the public was fed up that it could not get medical treatment whenever or wherever it wanted. People needed a referral to see a specialist in a hospital.
In the mid-1980s, the government lifted the barriers, allowing people to be treated in hospitals. At the same time, China began an economic overhaul that led to the dismantling of the entire system. Government subsidies were cut drastically, and hospitals had to come up with ways to generate profits.
As hospitals started investing in high-tech machines and expanded to meet their new financial needs, medical students were drawn to them. Many believed that being a specialist would guarantee them an “iron rice bowl,” a job that was secure with an extensive safety net that included housing and a pension.
Dr. Huang initially followed the more lucrative path. After graduating from medical school in 2006, he started working as an internist in a hospital in Shanghai.
But he kept seeing patients with simple aftercare needs like removing stitches, changing catheters and switching medication. “These things really should not be done by us specialists,” he said.
When Dr. Huang saw a newspaper article about general practitioners, he decided to enroll in a training program in 2007. He was inspired by his aunt, a “barefoot doctor” in Mingguang, a city in Anhui Province, one of the poorest regions in China.
As a boy, he had followed his aunt as she went to people’s homes to deliver babies and give injections. “After becoming a doctor, I’ve realized that the people’s needs for ‘barefoot doctors’ is still very much in demand,” he said.
An electronic board at the entrance of Peking Union Hospital displays the number of doctors available and their specialty.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
Dr. Zhao Lizhong, an emergency room doctor in Beijing, was sitting at a computer and writing a patient’s diagnosis when Lu Fu’ke plunged a knife into his neck in April 2012. Around him, patients screamed.
Hours earlier, Mr. Lu had stabbed Dr. Xing Zhimin, who had treated him for rhinitis, in the Peking University People’s Hospital and fled. Police officers arrested him in his hometown, Zhuozhou in the northern province of Hebei, later that month. Mr. Lu was sentenced to 13 years in jail.
“We know that this kind of thing can happen at any time,” Dr. Zhao said.
The root of the violence is all the same: a mistrust of the medical system.
It goes back to the market reforms under Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. After the government cut back subsidies to hospitals, doctors were forced to find ways to make money. Many accepted kickbacks from drug companies and gifts from patients.
In a survey of more than 570 residents in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou conducted in 2013 by Cheris Chan, a sociology professor at the University of Hong Kong, more than half said they and members of their family gave “red envelopes” as cash gifts to doctors for surgery during 2000-12.
Dr. Yu Ying, who worked as an emergency room doctor at Peking Union Hospital, one of China’s top hospitals, said she was once a valiant defender of her profession. On her widely followed account on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, she pushed back against critics who called doctors “white-eyed wolves.”
Image
Dr. Yu Ying, who worked in Peking Union Hospital’s emergency room, said she had heard accounts of doctors who accepted thousands of dollars in kickbacks.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
“After I discovered the truth, I really had to give myself a slap in the face,” she said.
Dr. Yu said she had heard accounts from outpatient doctors who accepted thousands of dollars in kickbacks from drug companies — “cash that was bundled into plastic bags.”
“In the entire system, the majority of doctors accept red envelopes and kickbacks,” she said.
The corruption is endemic. GlaxoSmithKline paid a $500 million fine in 2014, the highest ever in China at the time, for giving kickbacks to doctors and hospitals that prescribed its medicines. Eli Lilly, Pfizer and other global drug giants have settled with regulators over similar behavior.
It all makes for a violent mix.
Many hospitals are taking measures to protect their workers. In the southern city of Guangzhou, the Zhongshan Hospital has hired taekwondo experts to teach doctors self-defense techniques. Hospitals in the eastern city of Jinan are paying private security companies for protection. Last year, the government pledged to station an adequate number of police officers in emergency departments, where most doctor-patient violence occurs.
Mr. Mao, the spokesman for the health ministry, said that while the figures for attacks on medical personnel looked alarming, they needed to be put in context. Chinese patients sought medical help eight billion times in 2016, a number that is equivalent to the world’s population, according to Mr. Mao. There were roughly 50,000 medical-related disputes in that period, a tiny fraction of the total number of health visits.
“Therefore, our judgment is the doctor-patient relationship in reality isn’t tense,” Mr. Mao said.
On the Front Line
If Beijing hopes to overhaul health care, it needs to persuade a skeptical public to stop going to the hospital for the sniffles.
To help change the culture, China is pushing each household to sign a contract with a family doctor by 2020 and subsidizing patients’ visits. General practitioners will also have the authority to make appointments directly with top specialists, rather than leaving patients to make their own at hospitals.
Such measures would make it easier for patients to transfer to top hospitals without a wait, while potentially giving them more personalized care from a doctor who knows their history. It could also cut down on costs, since it is cheaper under government insurance to see a family doctor.
Image
Dr. Zhu Min, who practices family medicine in Shanghai, splits her time between the local clinic, a hospital and patients’ homes.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
After the government’s directive, Dr. Yang Lan has signed up more than 200 patients, and monitors their health for about $1,220 a month. From her office in the Xinhua community health center, a run-down place with elderly patients milling about in the corridors, she keeps track of her patients with an Excel sheet on her computer. She said she had memorized their medical history and addresses.
Dr. Yang, 31, said her practice was largely free of grumpy patients and, as a result, “yi nao.” She sees 50 to 60 patients in a workday of about seven and a half hours. In the United States, a family doctor has 83 “patient encounters” in a 45-hour workweek, according to a 2017 survey by the American Academy of Family Physicians. That’s about 16 patients in a nine-hour workday.
The patients get something, too — a doctor who has time for them. Every three months, Dr. Yang has a face-to-face meeting with her patients, either during a house call or at her clinic. She’s available to dispense round-the-clock advice to her patients on WeChat, a popular messaging app in China. A patient is generally kept in the waiting room for a brief period and, if necessary, gets to talk with her for at least 15 minutes.
On a hot summer day, an elderly woman with white hair walked into Dr. Yang’s clinic. She has cardiovascular disease, and Dr. Yang told her to watch what she ate. Next, a man with diabetes dropped in. “Hey, you got a haircut!” Dr. Yang exclaimed. At one point, four retirees swarmed Dr. Yang’s room, talking over one another.
“I think she’s really warm and considerate,” said Cai Zhenghua, the patient with diabetes. He used to seek treatment at a hospital, he said, adding, “The time spent interacting with doctors here is much longer.”
The government aims to increase the number of general practitioners to two or three, and eventually five, for every 10,000 people, from 1.5 now. But to even have a chance of reaching its goals, China needs to train thousands of doctors who have no inkling of how a primary care system should function and little interest in leaving their cushy jobs in the public hospitals.
It is forcing hospital specialists to staff the community clinics every week and paying those doctors subsidies to do so. It is also trying to improve the bedside manner of doctors with government-backed training programs.
Image
Patients waiting for lab results at the Weifang clinic.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
In Shanghai, Du Zhaohui, then the head of the Weifang community health service center, introduced a test that uses mock patients to evaluate the care and skills of general practitioners. The doctors have 15 minutes to examine “patients.” The teachers use a checklist to grade the doctors on things like making “appropriate eye contact” and “responding appropriately to a patient’s emotions.”
At a recent test, one doctor, wearing crystal-studded Birkenstock sandals, examined a patient who had insufficient blood flow to the brain by swinging a tiny silver hammer, the equipment that is used for testing reflexes.
“That isn’t the right way,” Li Yaling, head of the center’s science and education department, said with a sigh. She said the doctor was probably too nervous and should have used a cotton swab to stroke the soles of the patient’s feet instead.
Dr. Zhu Shanzhu, a teacher in the program, said one of the main problems was that doctors did too few physical examinations in the community clinics. Many of them lean toward prescribing medicine instead. Clinical reasoning, too, is poor, she said.
In 2000, Dr. Zhu designed a course to train general practitioners in Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital, at the request of its director. Her first course was free. No one showed up.
Nearly two decades later, Dr. Zhu, 71, says that training is still insufficient and doctors do not spend enough time studying the latest research and techniques in their field.
“If there’s more money, the good people will come,” she said. “And a high economic status will elevate the social status.”
The government has pledged to increase the salaries of family doctors. But Dr. Zhu isn’t optimistic.
“All these ministries need to coordinate among themselves,” she said. “Our country’s affairs, you know, they aren’t easy.”
