Exposed: China's Air Defence Build-Up

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Exposed: China's Air Defence Build-Up



Under Modi's nose, India has lost the 1000s of square Kilometres of land to China but Modi says


"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" - Indian PM Narender Modi (aka Surrender Modi)

:rofl:

While Modi was meeting and sleeping, China was planning and building


1600363569012.png


1600363997224.png
 
