"Bangladesh's exports to India hits record high in the last fiscal year to reach aboutmore than the previous fiscal year.In July, the first month of 2022-23 fiscal year, exporters of Bangladesh have exported various products worth $152 million to the neighboring country India, up 20.53 percent more than the same period of previous fiscal amounting to $126.10 million.Experts said the export earnings to India are increasing due to geographical reasons with a lower cost of production.Besides, these earnings have increased rapidly as the country is now producing quality products, they said, expecting that it will continue to grow in the coming days."."