What's new

Exports to India hits record high

U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,614
7
24,291
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
www.bangladeshpost.net

Exports to India hits record high

Bangladesh's exports to India hits record high in the last fiscal year to reach about $2 billion, up 55.62 percent more than the previous fiscal year.In July, the first month of 2022-23 fiscal year, exporters of Bangladesh have exported various products worth $152 million to the neighboring coun
www.bangladeshpost.net www.bangladeshpost.net

"Bangladesh's exports to India hits record high in the last fiscal year to reach about $2 billion, up 55.62 percent more than the previous fiscal year.

In July, the first month of 2022-23 fiscal year, exporters of Bangladesh have exported various products worth $152 million to the neighboring country India, up 20.53 percent more than the same period of previous fiscal amounting to $126.10 million.

Experts said the export earnings to India are increasing due to geographical reasons with a lower cost of production.

Besides, these earnings have increased rapidly as the country is now producing quality products, they said, expecting that it will continue to grow in the coming days."

If this positive trend continues, Bangladesh's exports to the Indian market will surpass $3 billion for the first time by the end of the current fiscal year, they mentioned."
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

U
Bangladesh's exports hit all-time high of over 52 bln USD in FY 2021-22
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Kyusuibu Honbu
Kyusuibu Honbu
ghost250
Export earnings cross $50b riding on RMG
2
Replies
17
Views
735
UKBengali
U
B
Export earnings cross $50 billion in FY22
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh RMG export to US sees 59pc increase
Replies
0
Views
205
Black_cats
B
D
Bangladesh RMG exports achieve full year target in 10 months
Replies
0
Views
249
Destranator
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom