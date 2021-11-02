Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion

Crimson Blue said: I do not believe this part of the report too much. If investment-driven imports increased by 64% then it should lead to multiple times increase in economic activity. They better show GDP growth of greater than 7% for year 2021-22 to justify increase of 64%. And this increase in investment-driven imports should translate in to greater than 50% growth in exports in coming months.



Someone posted another report (Fools_nightmare) the Shaukat Tarin did not believe the bureaucrats back in August when they tried to sell him churan that increase in imports are due to investment-driven imports . Click to expand...

There is a time lag of 1yr ( shortest I can think of taking an example of textile if it is expansion related from an already developed big player with little brick and mortar component) to a lot more depending on the nature of investment/ imported machinery etc.Mobile local assembly setup cycle is roughly a little less than an year, if in collaboration with a developed/established local partner.Increasing exports is a time consuming and very complex task which many steps from, project implementation, trained labour, costumers/orders, and offcourse marketing advertisement and building/expanding client portfolio especially for export oriented industries.During the initial period attaining 'break even' is also a challenge for new startups.Export and local substitution to me is a shift of frame of mind, once one get going one will accelerate with time, once a competitive environment is there more and more players/companies/startups will start filling the void. Once they get successful in the local markets many will try to expand internationally.You need a decent industrial base in order to continously increase exports.