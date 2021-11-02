What's new

Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion

Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion
Published November 1, 2021
During the July-Oct 2021 period, Pakistan's exports grew by 25pc to $9.468 billion.

During the July-Oct 2021 period, Pakistan's exports grew by 25pc to $9.468 billion. — Reuters/File
Pakistan’s exports posted a 17.5 per cent growth in October, rising to $2.471 billion as compared to $2.104 billion in Oct 2020.
"This is the highest-ever export [figure] in any October in our history," a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.
It added that the export target for Oct 2021 was $2.6 billion.
During the July-Oct 2021 period, Pakistan's exports grew by 25pc to $9.468 billion, compared to $7.576 billion during the same period last year. The ministry's target for July-Oct 2021 was $9.6 billion.
Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood also expressed satisfaction over the development on Twitter.
Meanwhile, during the Jul-Oct 2021 period, imports rose by 64pc to $24.99 billion as compared to $15.19 billion during the same period in 2020.
"About 40pc of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material and intermediates), which indicates [an] expansion of industry and enhanced activity by industry," the ministry said.
The remaining 60pc of the imports were made up of petroleum, coal and gas (34pc); vaccines (11pc); food (8pc); consumer goods (2pc); and all others (5pc). "Most of this is inelastic in nature," the commerce ministry noted in its press release.
In absolute terms, the net increase in imports over the four-month period was $9.801 billion. This comprised consumer goods worth $239 million, food $823 million, capital goods $1.620 billion, raw material and intermediates $2.209 billion, petroleum, coal and gas $3.364 billion, vaccines $1.068 billion, and all others $478 million.
 
Norwegian said:
"About 40pc of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material and intermediates), which indicates [an] expansion of industry and enhanced activity by industry," the ministry said.
I do not believe this part of the report too much. If investment-driven imports increased by 64% then it should lead to multiple times increase in economic activity. They better show GDP growth of greater than 7% for year 2021-22 to justify increase of 64%. And this increase in investment-driven imports should translate in to greater than 50% growth in exports in coming months.

Someone posted another report (Fools_nightmare) the Shaukat Tarin did not believe the bureaucrats back in August when they tried to sell him churan that increase in imports are due to investment-driven imports .
 
Population is ever increasing. Economy grows with the passage of time. So what's the big deal. Oct 2022 will have more exports. Oct 2025 is bound to see more exports than oct 2022. And so on.
 
Village life said:
Pa g , imoprts 6b USD((((
6 bn/month is manageable.

Goods+Service exports this year would be around 37-38 bn dollars.

You add in around 32 in remitances and the CAD is not running away.

Good Job by the govt. on this front.
waqasmwi said:
Population is ever increasing. Economy grows with the passage of time. So what's the big deal. Oct 2022 will have more exports. Oct 2025 is bound to see more exports than oct 2022. And so on.
Export grows except in the period 2013-18 where they reduced.

I wonder what happened there and who was ruling Pakistan....hmmm !
 
Crimson Blue said:
I do not believe this part of the report too much. If investment-driven imports increased by 64% then it should lead to multiple times increase in economic activity. They better show GDP growth of greater than 7% for year 2021-22 to justify increase of 64%. And this increase in investment-driven imports should translate in to greater than 50% growth in exports in coming months.

Someone posted another report (Fools_nightmare) the Shaukat Tarin did not believe the bureaucrats back in August when they tried to sell him churan that increase in imports are due to investment-driven imports .
There is a time lag of 1yr ( shortest I can think of taking an example of textile if it is expansion related from an already developed big player with little brick and mortar component) to a lot more depending on the nature of investment/ imported machinery etc.

Mobile local assembly setup cycle is roughly a little less than an year, if in collaboration with a developed/established local partner.

Increasing exports is a time consuming and very complex task which many steps from feasibility, financing, project implementation, trained labour, costumers/orders, and offcourse marketing advertisement and building/expanding client portfolio especially for export oriented industries.

During the initial period attaining 'break even' is also a challenge for new startups.

Export and local substitution to me is a shift of frame of mind, once one get going one will accelerate with time, once a competitive environment is there more and more players/companies/startups will start filling the void. Once they get successful in the local markets many will try to expand internationally.

You need a decent industrial base in order to continously increase exports.
 
