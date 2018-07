The most important aspect of a society is its people. The same is true for the economy. Although Japan and Germany's industrial base was devastated after WW2, they still possessed skilled people and industrialists that created their pre-war industrial system, their society and organization was damaged but still intact. The devastation was in the form of destroyed capital goods and wrecked internal market. It would be a matter of recovery, not building up the fundamentals from nothing. What they needed were capital inputs and a market and they would be able to recover from those elements and continue along from their previous base.



Japan was industrializing for 70 years before strategic bombings began. During that time they were building up its talent pool and societal optimization for industrialization.



The most important aspect of industrializing is developing the population. Without developing a population that has the skills and traits for industralization the society cannot sustainably industralize. Not everyone within a country has to be part of this population but it has to have critical mass.



The challenge for all developing nations is building up a population that can help the nation industrialize. Post WW2 Japan is not a good model. If we are to look at Japan as a reference, Meji Restoration period Japan would be a better choice or even Edo period foundations that were laid.

