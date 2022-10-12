Exports of Defense and Aviation Industry Decreased on a Monthly Basis Compared to the Previous Year, Increased on an Annual Basis turkey

What's new

Exports of Defense and Aviation Industry Decreased on a Monthly Basis Compared to the Previous Year, Increased on an Annual Basis

Exports of Defense and Aviation Industry Decreased on a Monthly Basis Compared to the Previous Year, Increased on an Annual Basis​

October 4, 2022
WhatsApp-Image-2022-09-03-at-14.44.50-1.jpeg


Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) announced the export data for September 2022. Accordingly, the exports of the defense and aerospace sector in September amounted to 166 million 567 thousand dollars.
This number; It was announced as 239 million 695 thousand dollars in September of 2021, 281 million 582 thousand dollars in the same month of 2020, and 164 million 236 thousand dollars in the same month of 2019. Thus, the sector's exports in September decreased by 30.5 compared to the same period of the previous year.
TIM data revealed that the total exports of the sector in January-September 2022 increased by 33.8 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 2 billion 803 million 319 thousand dollars. This number; In the same period of 2021, it was announced as 2 billion 94 million 416 thousand dollars.
