that is a different point.



the point I am highlighting here is that devaluation has helped exports as intended.







no my friend...



Lets say I am selling a good for Rs100. When $1=Rs100, I can offer a price of $1 to my international buyer.



Now exchange rate devalues to $1=Rs140. I can now sell the same good for $0.71 (=Rs100).



Because I can now offer a lower price (in $s), I can sell more of my goods to international buyers. When more people buy from me, my revenue goes up.



Note that my revenue has not increased because I started charging a higher price in rupees. I am still charging Rs100 for each good I am selling. But my revenue increased because more international buyers started buying from me.

