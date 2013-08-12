What's new

The Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that the country's exports have posted a downfall of 19.5 percent to $1.586 billion in August 2020 as compared to $1.969 billion in the corresponding month of last year.

The reasons of decline were discussed in an internal review meeting at the Ministry of Commerce chaired by the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

During the same month, imports also dropped by 20 percent, in dollar value terms to $2.968 billion as compared to $3.710 billion in August 2019.

Similarly, the overall trade balance has improved by 20.6 percent in August 2020, as compared to the same month last year. The ministry, however, has not shared any data of cumulative trade of two months (July-August) 2020-2021, indicating that exports are in two months were flat or in the negative trajectory.

Commerce Ministry, in an official statement, said that despite the decline in August, some of the products, such as tractors, iron and steel, chemicals and cement have posted a growth of 186 percent, 100 percent, 90 percent, and 30 percent respectively, in dollar value terms, as compared to August 2019. The meeting was informed that due to heavy rains in the country, there were some delays in obtaining and analysing the data.

It was further discussed in the meeting that the rains and consequential urban flooding, particularly in Karachi, caused significant problems in the existing infrastructure, disrupting the supply chains and affecting the exports for the month of August.

Power outages, slowdown in business activities, delays in transportation and hampering of port operations are some of the issues faced by exporters due to unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

Addressing the meeting, the advisor was of the view that the exports would begin to recover in September as normalcy should return to Karachi.

He noted that although exports had temporarily fallen, the trade balance continued to improve.

“Exporters are encouraged that despite the calamity of rain and flooding, we must pursue ‘Make in Pakistan’ and export-led growth,” the statement quoted the advisor as saying.

Dawood expressed the hope that the exporters would make up for the loss in the subsequent months.

Exports for the month of August 2020 have recorded a downfall of 19.5%, in dollar value, as compared to the same period last year.

This was discussed in an internal review meeting at the Ministry of Commerce today, chaired by the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood.


During the same month, the imports also dropped by 20% as compared to August 2019. Similarly, the overall trade balance has improved by 20.6% in August 2020 compared to the same month last year.
Despite the decline in August, some of the products, like tractors, iron, and steel, chemicals, and cement have posted a growth of 186%, 100%, 90%, and 30% respectively compared to August 2019.

It was mentioned in the meeting that due to heavy rains in the country, there were delays in obtaining and analyzing the data. It was further discussed in the meeting that the rains and consequential urban flooding, particularly in Karachi, caused significant problems in the existing infrastructure, disrupting the supply chains and affecting the exports.

Power outages, slow business activities, delays in transportation, and hampering of port operations are some of the issues faced by the exporters due to unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.


“However, the positive sign is that regardless of this temporary decline, Pakistan’s trade balance continues to improve,” said Dawood. However, no official numbers were disclosed.

It is worth mentioning that the Commerce Ministry usually releases provisional foreign trade figures during the first few days of each month in case of slight variation (negative or positive) in exports and a substantial decline in imports.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is expected to release provisional foreign trade figures within the next few days or so.

Dr. Aadil Nakhoda, an economist and Assistant Professor at IBA, Karachi, told ProPakistani,
This volatility is indeed something worrying. It can also indicate the nature of the export orders received earlier, that is diversion away from other countries as well as time-sensitivity of the orders. This also shows that supply chains are very delicate and requires better integration. There are way too many factors though. However, there is a clear need for supply chain management and better trade integration with alternate sources. That is why access to markets is extremely important and government must pursue FTAs.
The Advisor stated that the exporters are encouraged that despite the calamity of rain and flooding, they must pursue Make in Pakistan policy and export-led growth.

“I have every confidence in our exporters that they will make up for the loss of August,” the Advisor said.
On August 26, 2020, Razak Dawood said that because of heavy rains, particularly in Karachi, Pakistani export consignments are being delayed, hence exports in August may be affected.

This should finailly show people the real value of Karachi. We control the faith of Pakistan in terms of money, and to certain degree security. Yet supporters of PPP are so blinded, they will continue to support the party even when there is plenty of evidence of how they loot Karachi/Pakistan.
 
