Exports cross $2bn for seventh consecutive month after a decade.

Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
Exports cross $2bn for seventh consecutive month

News Desk

Exports-Japan


Pakistan’s exports have crossed the $2-billion mark for seven successive months (Oct-April) of FY21, according to a tweet by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Dawood said that Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at $2.191 billion.
“This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months.”


He said that the commodities sent abroad reported a growth of 129 per cent over April 2020; however, the month could not be taken into account due to lockdown last year.
He added that exports for Jul-April 2021 grew by 13pc to $20.879 billion as compared to $18.408 billion during the same period last year.
Although the country’s exports are expected to face the impact of Covid-19 in the current fiscal year, the International Trade Centre’s latest export potential assessment for Pakistan sees the country’s exports rising by up to $12 billion by 2024.
The report, which is based on a survey of 1,152 importers and exporters, identifies the toughest trade hurdles facing Pakistani businesses. It gives policymakers insight into which policies, procedures and facilities must be strengthened to reduce trade costs and boost competitiveness.
 
well thanks to TLP they will come crashing down. But Allah sustains thee. Strangely TLP has gone mute after european parliament's action.
 
As per Official Website of the State Bank of Pakistan, Country's Total Monthly Exports stood above 2 Billions Dollars for 10 Consecutive Months from November 2017 to August 2018.

20210502_201104.png
 
Very Normal figure , if you consider a foreign Mega Companies in western world makes 2-5 Billion profit every 4 years

In there 4 month quarterly reports they announce a healthy profit to investors around 4-5 billion range.

Pakistan being a Country should be earning 10-20 billion profit every 4 months


Still Many Segments can be improved apart from just farming sector and dairy and meat production

> PIA (Partially Active , Impacted by Covid-19)
> Steeles Mills (Closed asset /Un used ) One of larges industrial Units in Country
> Railways (Partially Active only breaking even / Tiny profits now and than )
> Pakistan Auto Manufacturing ( Below Average Mixture of Private-Foreign partnership)
> Textile Industry (Fair Performance)
> Pakistan Post ( Improving / Fair Performance being modernized)
> NADRA Government ID/Passport Service (Fair Performance)
> PTV (Need to Grow/ Improve Market Capture Audience / Develop next generation programming)
> WAPDA (Fair Performance, benefiting from CPEC funding and Dam Constructions )
> Coal Power Plant (Excellent Performance)
> Karachi Port (Excellent Performance)
> Gwadar Port (OK Performance too new to rate)
> Pakistan Radio (Great Outreach , need to be Expanded)
> Pakistan Telecom Sector (Excellent Performance)
> Pakistan Banking Sector (Fair Performance - Benefiting from Roshan Digital Account )
> Recycling / Sewage clean up (Poor)
> Power Transmission Lines Infrastructure (Poor)
> Power Plants / Hydro Power Generation (Improved from Good to Excellent)
> Hospital Network (Poor)
> Halal Meat Exports (Unknown - none existent)
> IT/Software ( Below Average only making basic stuff nothing at level of Ali Baba or Amazon)

> City Transport (Need Single Company to Run all these Assets and Universally introduce Quality Standards )
  • Lahore Train (Should be for Profit Running No Subsidy )
  • Lahore Transit (Should be for Profit Running No Subsidy )
  • Islamabad/Rawalpindi Transit (Should be for Profit Running No Subsidy )
  • Multan Transit (Should be for Profit Running No Subsidy )
  • Peshawar Transit (Should be for Profit Running No Subsidy )
  • Karachi Transit (Under Development)
  • Karachi Circular Rail (Under Development)


> No National Engineering Unit (Poor) (No Single Entity which employs 100,000 Engineers for Local and Global Projects Engineers scattered across lot of tiny companies ) . No Entity exists which can be counted on to Supply Engineers to fix Engineering challenges in Local Industries and propose solutions, We have to wait 5 billion dollar loan to get foreign consultant to come and advice
  • Need local Body at Federal Level - to propose long term solutions to local city problems outside of influence of Provinces
 
Patriot forever

Bilal. said:
Honestly, by now it should be breaking $2.5B. Not impressed.
We are well on track to cross $25b IA, that will be after a decade. It broke 2.5b barrier last month according to spb though but to achieving that every month means 30b exports yearly, thats more than 30% growth. We will get close to it in 2023.
 
Patriot forever

Muhammad Omar said:
As per Official Website of the State Bank of Pakistan, Country's Total Monthly Exports stood above 2 Billions Dollars for 10 Consecutive Months from November 2017 to August 2018.

View attachment 739492
Thats sbp data not pbs. We will surpass that this year. The cummulative figures are highest in a decade for 10 months in any FY. Will cross 25b this year. Highest is 26b under ppp.
Kabira said:
Wow, no wonder Pakistan economy is in this mess. By now monthly exports should have doubled compared to 2011.
We went in reverse gear during plmn era. Dar messed up the economy and took us back a decade.


A REER below 100 means the country’s exports remain competitive and import expensive. The situation reverses when REER stands above 100 on the index.
“The REER stood at around 130-140 on the index during former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s times (when he artificially controlled the rupee and kept it overvalued during 2008-13)” Topline Securities Director Research Syed Atif Zafar recalled.

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan’s REER index hits equilibrium | The Express Tribune

Pakistan’s REER hits equilibrium. However, a further appreciation in rupee and increase in domestic inflation reading would make the country’s exports uncompetitive.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

See for yourself how our economy was destroyed by plmn. Also the ruppe REER value hit 140 during plmn but was artificially manipulated.

Now in March REER stands at a perfect 100.
 
Bilal.

Patriot forever said:
We are well on track to cross $25b IA, that will be after a decade. It broke 2.5b barrier last month according to spb though but to achieving that every month means 30b exports yearly, thats more than 30% growth. We will get close to it in 2023.
If we break $25B this year. We should break (or touch) $30B by next year. We need to aggressively increase the exports. That’s why I was saying, by now we should hit $2.5B a month so that we can be on track for $30B for the next year.
 
Patriot forever

Bilal. said:
If we break $25B this year. We should break (or touch) $30B by next year. We need to aggressively increase the exports. That’s why I was saying, by now we should hit $2.5B a month so that we can be on track for $30B for the next year.
Next year target should be around 27-28b. Thats almost 10% growth which is optimistic. In FY 2023 we can hopefully achieve 30b which will be hard. ( Power sector is dragging us down, rest of the major factors have been taken care of in terms of export competitiveness).
 
Kabira

Kabira

Patriot forever said:
Thats sbp data not pbs. We will surpass that this year. The cummulative figures are highest in a decade for 10 months in any FY. Will cross 25b this year. Highest is 26b under ppp.

We went in reverse gear during plmn era. Dar messed up the economy and took us back a decade.


A REER below 100 means the country’s exports remain competitive and import expensive. The situation reverses when REER stands above 100 on the index.
“The REER stood at around 130-140 on the index during former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s times (when he artificially controlled the rupee and kept it overvalued during 2008-13)” Topline Securities Director Research Syed Atif Zafar recalled.

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan’s REER index hits equilibrium | The Express Tribune

Pakistan’s REER hits equilibrium. However, a further appreciation in rupee and increase in domestic inflation reading would make the country’s exports uncompetitive.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

See for yourself how our economy was destroyed by plmn. Also the ruppe REER value hit 140 during plmn but was artificially manipulated.

Now in March REER stands at a perfect 100.
This policy was followed by Musharraf as well so its not just Dar thing. My advice to Pakistani state is develop some ghairat like India. Look at them, how their reserves grow along with exports. They are not looking towards IMF despite -10 GDP growth rate. Pakistan make their head of state beg like no other, in my life time I've seen Musharraf, Zardari, Nawaz and now Imran Khan begging for debt relief. Don't take loans for short term growth goals.

Once this beghairst nation develop some ghairat and decide to no longer beg for debt relief. Then we can move on sustainable growth model and not borrowed growth model we have followed since 1947.
 
Bilal.

RealNapster said:
"Record exports"' can not be made in the middle of a global pandemic. It's good that we are not in negative. Shukar krna seekhy musebat Kay halaat me. We should hope for $30 billion by 2023.
It’s not like other countries are not doing the same. The day we stop being average in are attitude will be a start.
Patriot forever said:
Next year target should be around 27-28b. Thats almost 10% growth which is optimistic. In FY 2023 we can hopefully achieve 30b which will be hard. ( Power sector is dragging us down, rest of the major factors have been taken care of in terms of export competitiveness).
Didn’t we started this year with a target of $26-27B?
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

Bilal. said:
It’s not like other countries are not doing the same. The day we stop being average in are attitude will be a start.
Other countries are trying to maintain their position in comparison to last year. We are improving. Already improved 10% around. Expecting improvement of 34-35% in a single year in the middle of a global pandemic where majority countries banned cargo imports is nothing more than day dreaming.
 
