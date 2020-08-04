/ Register

Exports begin new fiscal on positive note in July

    https://www.dhakatribune.com/business/2020/08/04/export-earnings-rise-by-0-59-in-july


    Good to see and as predicted by some many months ago that this will be V-shaped.

    Overall export earnings increase by 0.59% but apparel sector witnessed 1.98% drop

    Bangladesh’s exports earnings from merchandise have risen slightly by 0.59% to $3.91 billion in July, after witnessing a sharp decline in the last couple of months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data unveiled on Tuesday, in July, the first month of the fiscal year 2020-21, Bangladesh earned $3.91 billion with a 0.59% increase in export earnings, which was $3.88 billion in the same period last year.

    In FY20, the country’s exports earnings registered a sharp decline of nearly 17% at $33.67 billion as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the global supply chain and slashed the demand for most goods."


    Excellent, let the congenital pessimists whine.
     
