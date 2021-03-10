Exporting Defense Systems

What's new

Selamun aleyküm.
I hope you are fine and doing well.
I feel sorry for the Yemeni Muslims under the bombardment of the USAUDI jet fighters and Syrians under the bombardment of the ISRAELI jet fighters.
And I know sadly no country except Iran supports Syrians and Yemenis. And that support is only limited to sending a few millitary advisors.
It is said that Russia sent some Defense Systems to Syria but they only protect the Russian bases. They don't defend Syria against Israeli airstrikes.
So, my question is; did/will the Islamic Republic send Syria and Yemen and Lebanon for that matter some of their own defence systems?
If they can't, what is the reason? Some sanctions on global arms exports? Or they don't have the way/means to send them? Meaning that Sanaa and Damascus are under blockade? Or is there another reason?
Thanks.
 
