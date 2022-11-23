What's new

Export Variant of F-22A Raptor| Declassified

You see a lot of discussion on social media of F-22 claiming it's "Outdated" and not a "Secret" anymore given the
F-35. This couldn't be farther from truth. F-22 is still under multiple SAPs or Special Access Programs due to complex nature of aircraft and its systems.
IMG_20221123_111749.jpg


IMG_20221123_111814.jpg


Interesting find from FOIA release of F-22 Export configuration study shows an expunged weapon capability classified under (b)(1)
 
jhungary said:
If they are obtained via FOIA request and declassified that way, at least 25 years +

Most likely this document existed in Early-Late 90s
LOL... But someone treat it like treasure in the 2022... @Metal 0-1

There is a reason why USAF cease F-22 production line and concentrate F-35.

USAF also decide to do away F-22 and future USAF consists of F-15, F-16 , F-18 and F-35 but no F-22.

www.popularmechanics.com

The Air Force Wants to Dump the F-22 Raptor to Make Way for a New Fighter Jet

Should the Air Force retire the F-22 before its replacement arrives?
www.popularmechanics.com www.popularmechanics.com
 

