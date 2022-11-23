Export Variant of F-22A Raptor| Declassified

You see a lot of discussion on social media of F-22 claiming it's "Outdated" and not a "Secret" anymore given the
F-35. This couldn't be farther from truth. F-22 is still under multiple SAPs or Special Access Programs due to complex nature of aircraft and its systems.
Interesting find from FOIA release of F-22 Export configuration study shows an expunged weapon capability classified under (b)(1)
