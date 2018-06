Export to India jumps by 24pc in July-May

FE Online Report | Published: June 16, 2018 11:27:08 | Updated: June 16, 2018 12:14:26Merchandise export to India jumped by 24.67 percent in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.Statistics available with Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) showed that export earnings from India stood at $792.88 million in July-May period of FY18.This is for the first time, export to India crossed $700 million level.The amount was $636.98 million in the same period of the past fiscal year.Annual export to India in FY17 was $672.40 million, according to the EPB data.