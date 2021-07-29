Export-oriented factories to reopen August 1 Earlier, the government allowed to operate only the factories involved in food processing, rawhide handling and pharmaceutical industry

Earlier, the government allowed to operate only the factories involved in food processing, rawhide handling and pharmaceutical industryThe government has decided to allow export-oriented factories to open from August 1.A Cabinet Division circular issued on Friday says the export industries and factories will remain out of the purview of the strict lockdown being in force till August 5.Earlier, the government allowed to operate only the factories involved in food processing, rawhide handling and pharmaceutical industry.The move came following repeated requests from the manufacturers and their representatives to reopen factories amid the ongoing lockdown, to prevent massive losses.Earlier, apparel manufacturers feared that they may lose their opportunity to turn their loss around due to the 19-day long closure of their factories because of the Eid holidays and the lockdown as they export 35%-40% of their products during this peak season of June, July, and August.However, the government had kept most factory units closed to curb the spread of new variant of coronavirus from July 23.On July 15, the BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA, Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association in a joint letter urged the Prime Minister to keep their export-oriented garment and allied factories out of the purview of the strict lockdown, and allow the units to resume operations."