What's new

Export-oriented factories to reopen August 1

U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,774
7
21,783
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
These should never have been closed as they are vital to the BD economy.

www.dhakatribune.com

Export-oriented factories to reopen August 1

Earlier, the government allowed to operate only the factories involved in food processing, rawhide handling and pharmaceutical industry
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

"
Earlier, the government allowed to operate only the factories involved in food processing, rawhide handling and pharmaceutical industry

The government has decided to allow export-oriented factories to open from August 1.

A Cabinet Division circular issued on Friday says the export industries and factories will remain out of the purview of the strict lockdown being in force till August 5.

Earlier, the government allowed to operate only the factories involved in food processing, rawhide handling and pharmaceutical industry.

The move came following repeated requests from the manufacturers and their representatives to reopen factories amid the ongoing lockdown, to prevent massive losses.

2021/07/bill-pay-news-portel-770-x-90-1-1627508116890.gif

Also Read - Owners ask again to reopen factories

Earlier, apparel manufacturers feared that they may lose their opportunity to turn their loss around due to the 19-day long closure of their factories because of the Eid holidays and the lockdown as they export 35%-40% of their products during this peak season of June, July, and August.

However, the government had kept most factory units closed to curb the spread of new variant of coronavirus from July 23.

On July 15, the BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA, Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association in a joint letter urged the Prime Minister to keep their export-oriented garment and allied factories out of the purview of the strict lockdown, and allow the units to resume operations."
 
P

Peace be there

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
339
-25
246
Country
India
Location
India
How many percent of people are double jabbed and how many with a single dose ? What is the number of daily reported issue ?
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,774
7
21,783
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Peace be there said:
How many percent of people are double jabbed and how many with a single dose ? What is the number of daily reported issue ?
Click to expand...


No exact figures but my estimates are:

1. Single jabbed - 8-10%
2. Double jabbed - 4-5%


Around 200 daily reported deaths now and a positive test to test rate of 30% - this has held steady for the last 2 weeks and so looks like the situation is at least not getting worse.

The good thing is that hundreds of thousands a day are now being jabbed with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna. The supply also looks good for the next 2-3 months.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom