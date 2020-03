Export of copper products to China up by whopping 400pc

Three year back exports of copper from Pakistan were only 106 million dollars. However, in the year 2019, copper exports to China have risen to 550 million dollars.

The current rise in exports is seen though the largest copper reserves of Pakistan “Reko Diq project” which is under dispute at the international court of justice.



If the dispute settles down shortly then one of the biggest players in the copper industry of China, Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) that is mining in Saindak mines expects to take the export to $10 billion per year.