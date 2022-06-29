Export earnings cross $50 billion in FY22​

Export earnings cross $50 billion in FY22According to the EPB, the country earned $47.17 billion from exporting goods and services during the July-May period of the current fiscal (2021-22).The source at EPB confirmed that readymade garments worth around $3.20 billion were exported in 25 days of the current month, reports UNB.Bangladesh meanwhile became a member of the $50-billion export income club by exporting goods and services around $50.37 billion. The final export earnings will be released by EPB at the beginning of next month (July).AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman of EPB, said exports usually fall slightly in May and June. Despite this, exports of goods will exceed $50 billion in the current financial year.He said if service exports were added, it may cross $58 billion this year breaking all the previous records.Despite global inflation and Russia-Ukraine war this trend of robust exports may continue till next October, said Ahsan.The government was focusing on increasing export income from the beginning of fiscal year 2021-22. The ministry of commerce, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have worked together to increase export volume of Bangladesh.The government’s initiative to keep open garment industries, providing even the stimulus loans to pay the salary of workers, played an important role in getting a huge export order. After easing of Covid-19 pandemic restriction in the EU and USA, Bangladesh received huge export orders due to its ability to deliver products as per required schedule, the sector insiders said.Bangladesh's exports had previously touched $40 billion in the 2018-19 fiscal. It then dipped down to $33.67 billion in 2019-20, as the coronavirus pandemic set in, before climbing back to $38.76 billion in 2020-21.Alongside exports earnings though, import payments are also set to have a record breaking year, with the net effect of increasing the trade deficit in the country's balance of payments.