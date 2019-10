Donald Trump ‘mocked Indian leader Narendra Modi’s accent’ during briefings



The Indian press has picked up on a Washington Post report that said: “Senior administration officials said that the president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.”



Mr Trump is said to have echoed the phrase Mr Modi used during a meeting in the Oval Office last year, “never has a country given so much away for so little in return as the United States in Afghanistan”, at security briefings while putting on an Indian accent."

Click to expand...