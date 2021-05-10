Explosions heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sound

Dariush the Great
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 28, 2020
- 1,523
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
New Recruit
@Dariush the Great I just wanted to mark you here, so you get a better mood after my Jewish friendly writing but when I clicked on the Thread and saw THEN who made it...
Palestinian heroes are firing with homemade light rockets and defending themselves with stones. Whole muslim world should be ashamed.We all know where all of this is heading.
Now they will start dropping their bombs on brothers.
May ALLAH SW.T. protect our Palestinian brothers & sisters.
It's okay.. the guilt is torturing you for more than 8 decades already. You need to do something about it.@Dariush the Great I just wanted to mark you here, so you get a better mood after my Jewish friendly writing but when I clicked on the Thread and saw THEN who made it...
New Recruit
In the past I did think like many of the forum... as a German.Palestinian heroes are firing with homemade light rockets and defending themselves with stones. Whole muslim world should be ashamed.
It's okay.. the guilt is torturing you for more than 8 decades already. You need to do something about it.
Of course they will, they are firmly on the Israeli side, while talking how Pro-arab they are.Disgusting. UAE and Saudi will condemn Hamas, inshallah.
Syria is almost convinced to Start the war. Iran is present in Golan heights with airdefense systems Plus thousands of mortars and missiles ready to be fired at every Single point of Israel, Hezbollah is warming up its muscles. Gaza is already engaged and residents of west bank are prepared for the final Battle.We all know where all of this is heading.
Now they will start dropping their bombs on brothers.
May ALLAH SW.T. protect our Palestinian brothers & sisters.
I think you are exaggerating what Iran has near the Golan, but regardless if Gaza is left alone they will be defeated. If Hezbollah and units in Syria join, then the situation can escalate into full scale war between Iran and Israel. If Hezbollah is threatened with defeat, Iran will be forced to escalate to save them.Syria is almost convinced to Start the war. Iran is present in Golan heights with airdefense systems Plus thousands of mortars and missiles ready to be fired at every Single point of Israel, Hezbollah is warming up its muscles. Gaza is already engaged and residents of west bank are prepared for the final Battle.
Gaza is not alone anymore. We just needed Syria completely fall in line and its already happened. USA is checked by eastern powers which makes them hesitant in supporting Israel. We are nearing 2022!!!