Explosions heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sound

Dariush the Great said: Palestinian heroes are firing with homemade light rockets and defending themselves with stones. Whole muslim world should be ashamed.



It's okay.. the guilt is torturing you for more than 8 decades already. You need to do something about it.

In the past I did think like many of the forum... as a German.But since 5 years I (personal think) see things more realistic.Nah dude, I wouldn't really mind If my grandfather was a Einsatzgruppenleiter and personal would have shot Jewish kids. I couldn't do anything about that (already happened then) and wouldn't be ashamed, wouldnt be proud either, just neutral about that (crime/crime-order).^^He was normal Wehrmacht, did every f*cking "Feldzug" as an Officer and died with 27, 2 weeks before the war ended...That's the reason I would, even as a (non-medial/propaganda) brainwashed JEW soldier, respect (lebanese) Hezbollah because they fight with uniform and with ROE (except some Radwan units but Israeli SpecOps do the same - without uniform/uniform of the enemy).