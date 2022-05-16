What's new

Explosion reported in Karachi

F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
546
-7
640
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Phew, I was scared shitless when I saw the title, good thing it was just a short circuit. Don't think there will be much casualties if at all thankfully
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,361
158
20,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A police mobile near the vicinity has been severely damaged - multiple police officers injured! #wire#

Faqirze said:
Phew, I was scared shitless when I saw the title, good thing it was just a short circuit. Don't think there will be much casualties if at all thankfully
Click to expand...
This is a developing story wait for final casualty count before celebrating - hopefully inshaallah the casualty count will be low- but we should be vigilant in the coming weeks and months. This location is next to two prominent mosques!

A blast has been reported near Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area, according to footage shown on DawnNewsTV.
As per initial reports, police officials are trying to determine the nature of the blast.








This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters. - Dawn.com

Footage shared of damaged police mobile:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526243950419492865

6 confirmed casualties have been shifted by ambulance so far - no news on any fatalities. #wire#
 
Last edited:
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,361
158
20,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Update: casualty count has now risen to 12 people - source: Sindh Police. - awaiting confirmation on any police casualties- although there are reports the mobile was damaged during the explosion.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,361
158
20,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Update: preliminary investigations suggest the ied was planted in a stationary motorcycle which targeted a police mobile.

1 confirmed fatality - 11 others injured including 1 child - source Sindh Police City SP .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 17, Members: 13, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Imran Khan
Explosion, Fire At Petrochemical Company In Southern Iran Leave 2 Injured
Replies
0
Views
161
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Salza
Blast reported in a mosque in Peshawar - 56 dead and 196 injured. This is developing story.
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
326
Views
12K
Aesterix
Aesterix
F
LEAS ARREST TWO FACILITATORS OF TERRORISTS IN LAHORE BLAST: SOURCES
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
502
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Windjammer
3 killed in explosion onboard Indian Navy Ship
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
GiantPanda
GiantPanda

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom