Explosion near natanz nuclear facility in iran

Adir-mz

Adir-mz

Iranian news channel update that their was explosion near natanz.
I will post more updates when i will have it.
 
Currently i don't know what happened. News Media update that their was an explosion without any more information. I guess we will know in housers what happened
 
1 Irani (mullah govt supporter in Iran) was asking me Pakistan and Indian both are toilet-less nation,

At least Pakistani nukes are safe, not like Iraqi or Irani..

Yes, both countries have influence of ignorant mullah, last time Israeli came and fkd nuclear facility..
May be again replay..
 
Huh Israeli rat, it was a simple civilian drone shot down by air defense systems.

Possibly lost its way towards nearby city of Natanz where the nuclear palnt is located.

Nothing serious happened. The shockwave of missile explosion was heard in Badrud city near Natanz. So far the local reports suggest that it was kilometres away from the plant.
 
Latest News:
Iran news agencies say blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Iranian news agencies on Saturday reported a large explosion in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but that there was no official explanation of the incident.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," the websites, including Fararunews, quoted the Daneshju (Student) News Agency as reporting.


The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in nearby Badroud as saying a short-lasting blast was heard which was accompanied by an intense light in the sky.

"No exact details are available about this," Fars quoted the local governor of Badrud as saying.



Iran news agencies say blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities

Iranian news agencies on Saturday reported a large explosion in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but that there was no official explanation of the incident.
I never said that it was Israel i emphasizes that their was explosion near natanz. Keep call me a rat i don't care😘
 
JackTheRipper said:
1 Irani (mullah govt supporter in Iran) was asking me Pakistan and Indian both are toilet-less nation,

At least Pakistani nukes are safe, not like Iraqi or Irani..

Yes, both countries have influence of ignorant mullah, last time Israeli came and fkd nuclear facility..
May be again replay..
I would not call you toiletless or anything for you are a muslim nation and geographically half of you is Iranic plateau. So my apologies on behalf of Iranic nation (and turkics too since I am azeri)

Nobody cared for your nuclear program otherwise Israel would have assassinated every single nuclear technician in your country and US would have bombed your plant to dirt. Trust me Chinese donated Mig-19s and Mig-21s do no scare USAF. If you were allowed nukes then it is because of politics not some Hwasong imports and chinese migs.
 
JackTheRipper said:
1 Irani (mullah govt supporter in Iran) was asking me Pakistan and Indian both are toilet-less nation,

At least Pakistani nukes are safe, not like Iraqi or Irani..

Yes, both countries have influence of ignorant mullah, last time Israeli came and fkd nuclear facility..
May be again replay..
Lol Pakistan gets the Indian centric racism/insults and on top of that islamophobic insults from west and Indians- double trouble
Hilarious 🤣🤣
 
explosion MIGHT turn out to be a fake news

there are some twitter accounts that are saying that IRGC intelligence unit sent a quadcopter over Natanz to check the AD batteries readiness and it was shot by one of the TOR M1s
Sainthood 101 said:
Lol Pakistan gets the Indian centric racism/insults and on top of that islamophobic insults from west and Indians- double trouble
Hilarious 🤣🤣
Give respect get respect. Brutal world but thats how it works
 
drmeson said:
explosion MIGHT turn out to be a fake news

there are some twitter accounts that are saying that IRGC intelligence unit sent a quadcopter over Natanz to check the AD batteries readiness and it was shot by one of the TOR M1s


Give respect get respect. Brutal world but thats how it works
It may be true or not. Let wait for more information. Iran never published immediately the true when it come to mysterious explosion in the past .
 
drmeson said:
Nobody cared for your nuclear program otherwise Israel would have assassinated every single nuclear technician in your country and US would have bombed your plant to dirt.
I will not say Israel wanted to destroy our nuclear facilities, as i do not believe on conspiry theories,

As you said Israel and US would have bombed our nuclear facilities if they want, ok

Why India did not tried to bomb our nuclear facility who is more than 10 times bigger than us, have large army and large ammunition?

I will not say our army is brave and your army have no guts to save the nuclear plants,

I will say problem is yours mullah, your politicians, who want to fight an enemy (US) which is at least 100 times more powerful country military wise and economically. Some people will say Talib and Vetcong defeated them, problem is, that was a war with a group not whole country, especially in Afghanistan prcatically Afghan Army was fighting with Taliban, so casualties were approx. 70k. check your politicians and mullah statements of war like Ahmadinejad, If your mullah stay in politics Iran fate will be like Japan
 
