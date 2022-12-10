Explosion in Balochistan's Awaran kills one, injures seven​

A banned militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.December 10, 2022A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.An explosion in a local market in the Awaran district of Balochistan killed a shopkeeper and injured seven others on Saturday.Reportedly, an improvised explosive device planted in a shop exploded and killed Nasir Ali, the shopkeeper. A woman and a child were also among the injured.The injured were moved to a nearby DHQ for treatment. The area was cordoned off by security forces and an investigation was started into the attack.Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the incident.The chief minister added that innocent shoppers were targeted in the attack and they will be arrested and prosecuted as per the law.A banned militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.Earlier on November 30, at least four people, including a policeman and a woman and her son, died while more than two dozen others sustained injuries in a powerful blast in Quetta's Baleli area on Wednesday that targeted a police patrol.A senior security official said on the condition of anonymity that the initial police investigation suggested it was a suicide attack. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the police truck. There was a huge blast in which the police truck was destroyed, the official said.The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the TTP said that its fighter detonated a car bomb near a customs post to avenge the killing of its founding member Umar Khalid Khurasani, according to AFP.